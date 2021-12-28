ASHLAND Calloway County did not make a great first impression at Anderson Gym on Tuesday night.
The Lakers recorded four turnovers in their first four possessions and the miscues extended to 12 after the first quarter.
Ashland took advantage, scoring the contest’s first 16 points en route to an early 22-6 advantage. The Tomcats withstood a Calloway County fourth-quarter rally for a 75-59 victory in the opening round of the 66th annual Ashland Invitational Tournament.
Calloway County (6-5) began the second quarter with a scoring spurt as it tried to erase thoughts of mishandling the rock in the opening stanza. Matthew Ray tallied six of his team’s first eight points in the period to close the gap to 28-15.
Colin Porter countered with a trio of contested triples, shifting the momentum back in Ashland’s favor.
It ignited a 12-0 run to spring the Tomcats to a 40-23 halftime lead. Calloway County recorded 25 turnovers in the game.
Ashland coach Jason Mays wants to implement a new defensive scheme, but only had a few days to work on it in practice with the available players on the roster.
Senior Cole Villers will have knee surgery next week. Several players, including Ryan Atkins, did not play against the Lakers due to COVID-19.
“We have to play differently without Cole,” Mays said. “We are not as good defensively; stats and analytics say that. I can sit here and drill them about it, or I can be smart, swallow my pride and coach differently. You have to do whatever it takes to put your team in position to succeed.”
Calloway County closed the gap to 11 points in the fourth quarter, but Porter supplied five straight points to squash the Lakers’ surge.
“We lost rhythm with some rotation guys,” Mays said, “but I need to try that stuff. That is the messy part right now. We had 10 turnovers at halftime, six of them from guys that only played two minutes. … It’s my job to make sure I’m defining roles clearly.”
Unofficially, Porter finished with 22 points for Ashland (7-4). Zander Carter had 12 points. Ethan Sellars tallied 11 points. Tristin Davis added nine points and Asher Adkins totaled nine.
Eli Finley led the Lakers with 14 points. Ray netted 12.
Ashland’s all-time scoring leader, Marty Thomas, could not be in attendance to receive the Distinguished Tomcat award after a COVID-19 diagnosis. His mother, escorted by teammate Jason Strader, accepted on his behalf.
CALLOWAY CO. 6 17 15 21 — 59
ASHLAND 22 18 20 15 — 75
Calloway County (59)—Franklin 9, Lockhart 9, Butler 6, D. Hudgin, Clinton 3, Finley 14, Z. Hudgin 6, Ray 12 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Franklin, Lockhart, Clinton, Ray) FT: 7-10. Fouls: 13
Ashland (75)—Carter 12, Porter 22, Sellars 11, Conway 6, Adkins 9, Thacker 6, Mayor, T. Davis 9, C. Davis. 3-Pt FGs: 11 (Carter, Porter 5, Sellars, Conway 2, Adkins, Davis) FT: 6-7. Fouls: 12.