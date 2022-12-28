ASHLAND Ashland had a tall task facing it in the opening round of the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
Simon Kenton was short on seconds but found enough time for a game-winner.
Brayden Polly found an open space under the basket and put back a missed Pioneers 3-ball before the final buzzer. It sent the Pioneers into the win column with a 55-54 victory over the Tomcats on Wednesday night.
The aforementioned task came in the form of an active Simon Kenton zone that was commandeered by 7-foot-2 Gabe Dynes.
The Tomcats combated their foe with the long ball in the second quarter. They hit five in the frame to even the score at halftime.
Ashland grabbed its first lead at 29-27 to begin the third quarter. The Tomcats didn’t hold the lead again until the 3:21 mark of the final frame.
Zander Carter finished a determined drive with a basket over Dynes and completed a three-point play. The sophomore stepped in front of a Pioneers pass on the next play and returned it for a layup to spring Ashland ahead midway through the fourth quarter.
Ashland (6-5) turned Simon Kenton away with four straight free throws, but a missed a pair inside the final minute. It gave the Pioneers one last chance.
Simon Kenton attempted a wing 3 that caromed off the rim into the hands of Polly. The sophomore quickly put the ball back through the net before the horn sounded.
The Tomcats tallied eight 3-pointers in the contest. The second-quarter barrage helped erase an 8-0 Simon Kenton run to the open the game.
The Pioneers held a 42-33 advantage later in the third stanza, but Ashland answered with two triples from Tucker Conway and long-range buckets from both Asher Adkins and Rheyce Deboard to close the gap to two with five minutes remaining.
Travis Krohman had 16 points, 14 in the first half to lead Simon Kenton (8-3) in unofficial statistics. Carter netted 19 points to pace the Tomcats.
For a full game story and stats, visit dailyindependent.com.