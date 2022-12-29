ASHLAND Henry Clay felt no panic after watching an 18-point halftime lead evaporate to just two during a quarter of play in its Ashland Invitational Tournament opener.
Coach Daniel Brown had a veteran roster in the huddle. The Blue Devils didn’t have to deviate from the game plan. They wanted to lean on their experience.
“I have four of my top seven players back from an 11th Region championship,” Brown said. “(Carmel School) was coming, and we knew they were coming. I kept telling them to stay with what we believe in, and everybody take care of their roles. It was more a positive message.”
The conversation before the start of the fourth quarter was effective. They held the Wildcats scoreless for the first 3:27 of the frame and held on for a 61-54 win at Anderson Gym.
Brown said the offense started to play too fast early in the second half, which led to quick shots.
“We did take some ill-advised shots that lead to transition points (for Carmel),” Brown said. “They got hot from the 3-point line. Then they hit back-to-back layups. We took, I wouldn’t call them bad shots, but they were shots we didn’t need to take.”
Sophomore Javon Brooks started to heat up from beyond the arc for the Wildcats in the third quarter. The guard hit all four of his 3-point attempts during the eight-minute stretch. The final bucket splashed through the net to trim the deficit to 44-42 late in the period.
“Let it fly,” Carmel School coach Kerry Williams said. “That’s our mantra. If you are open, let it fly. You have to play with confidence. You have to know what you do well. He’s one of our best shooters. A couple went in, and it became contagious. It’s how things happen in this game.”
Carmel (8-6) had just 17 points at the break but more than doubled that amount in the third frame. The Wildcats hit a cold spell in the final period and were forced to put the Blue Devils on the line.
Williams said he also wanted to spread positivity to his team during intermission. It helped give them a confidence boost in the second half.
“It was just playing with a sense of urgency and energy,” Williams said. “We started off the game lackluster. It’s a great environment here. It’s a different environment for us but that is no excuse. We really couldn’t get anything going. We started to get unsure of ourselves. We had a nice talking to at halftime.”
Henry Clay (7-3) had just two field goals in the fourth quarter but connected on eight of its final 10 attempts from the charity stripe to seal the win.
Konlin Brown posted a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils. Henry Lynch added 14 points and Mason Hawkins chipped in 13.
Brooks had 16 points for the Wildcats. Reuben McEachern finished with 12.
Henry Clay will meet Simon Kenton in today’s second semifinal at 8:30. Carmel School plays host Ashland in the consolation bracket at 4.
H. CLAY 10 25 11 15 — 61
CARMEL 11 6 25 12 — 54
Henry Clay (61)—Ko. Brown 15, Ka. Brown 4, Miller 4, Lynch 14, Hawkins 13, Smith 7, Mayhorn 2, Spalding 2, Garrett. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Ko. Brown 3, Hawkins 2, Smith) FT: 18-28. Fouls: 10.
Carmel (54)—Eddins 8, C. Brown, McEachern 12, A. Brown 5, Agbo 4, Harley, Campbell 3, Jackson, Brooks 16, Byrd 6. 3-Pt. FGs: 6 (Campbell, A. Brown, Brooks 4) FT: 10-13. Fouls: 20.
