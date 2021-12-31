ASHLAND Cole Villers got the first loud cheer of the night.
By the end of Thursday night's Ashland Invitational Tournament championship game, the Anderson Gym crowd was roaring for Tucker Conway.
Even Cincinnati Elder coach Joe Schoenfeld, asked after the game about Conway's shooting display, let out a "Whooo!"
Conway connected on 10 3-pointers in 12 tries for 30 points to pace Ashland to a 66-52 victory over the Panthers in the AIT final on Thursday night.
Tomcats coach Jason Mays shared a moment with Ashland athletic director Jim Conway -- Tucker's father and a former assistant to Mays before becoming the AD -- on the floor after the trophy presentations were completed.
"As parents, that’s why you let your kids be coached," Mays said. "(Conway's) a junior. He’s had to wait, he’s had to be patient, he’s had some guys take his minutes, and ... if you just keep playing, it’ll happen, as long as you keep working. That was on display tonight, so that’s a special moment."
It wasn't the only special moment of the night.
Villers had knee surgery scheduled for next week and hadn't played in the AIT entering the final, but that plan changed Thursday.
"He can play with the current injury he has, and we have a game plan that is gonna work in his favor, and then we’ll see what lies after the season, when we get to that point in time," Mays said. "Obviously he is cleared to play."
The Tomcats' star senior didn't start against Elder, but he got a rousing welcome when he entered the game with 5:16 to play in the first quarter.
"Cole came back to play in the championship game," Mays said. "You can’t make that up."
Conway said Villers's return gave the team a boost and aided his focus, too.
"I think it made me play even better than normal," Conway said. "It helped a lot."
Conway was nearly perfect from long range. He made all three triples he tried in the first half, then sank two more on the Tomcats' first two possessions after intermission.
He made seven treys in the third and fourth frames as Ashland pulled away to lock up its 16th AIT title all-time and the Tomcats’ third in their last four tries.
Mays said Conway's shooting display wasn't about auditioning for floor time.
"That’s not who Tucker is," Mays said. "Tucker is a very humble kid. Tucker is one of the most consistent players in the program. We brought him up as an eighth-grader, and he shows up and puts the work in every day. Still working on his basketball IQ, especially defensively, but that’s who we are. We shoot the ball.
"We’re blessed with great shooters, and 3s are worth more than 2s."
Ashland (9-4) never trailed and led from Colin Porter’s free throw at the 4:26 mark of the first quarter on. The Tomcats finished the night with 16 treys, as Porter and Asher Adkins added two apiece to Ashland's total.
"Obviously, that was a phenomenal performance, like a SportsCenter kind of performance," Schoenfeld said. "We knew the whole (Ashland) team could shoot, so it was kinda hard to guard. You got an established shooter, but they were driving past us, so we gotta help, and they just had us on skates pretty much the whole night.
"Whole team shot well, and (Conway) in particular was just lights-out. I don’t know if we could do that if nobody was guarding us."
Be that as it may, Elder (10-2) shot well in its own right, making 51.4% of its field goals (18 of 35), 6 of 15 treys and 10 of 11 free throws (90.9%).
Sean Keller tallied 22 points to lead the Panthers. Andrew Harp pitched in nine points and a game-high eight boards.
It wasn't enough against a Tomcats team whose ethos of perimeter acumen and ball-sharing to find good shots found full stride.
"Everything was clicking," Conway said. "None of that really would’ve happened without my teammates. ... I can’t thank Colin and (Ethan Sellars) and Zander (Carter) and Cole, Asher and Tristin (Davis) and all those guys enough — without them passing the ball, it doesn’t go in the hoop."
Carter drove baseline for a pair of buckets in the final 73 seconds of the first half for an 11-point lead at halftime, their biggest to that point. And Conway all but put it away with his big shots to start the second half.
Porter chipped in 13 points to join Conway in double figures. Villers added eight.
Sellars, Carter, Conway and Porter represented Ashland on the All-Tournament Team. Porter was the Most Valuable Player.
Elder’s Keller, Harp and Matthew Menninger also garnered All-Tournament honors.
All-Tournament Team
ASHLAND — Ethan Sellars, Tucker Conway, Zander Carter, Colin Porter. ELDER — Sean Keller, Matthew Menninger, Andrew Harp. BOWLING GREEN — Tanner Buttry. LINCOLN COUNTY — Colton Ralston. PIKEVILLE — Nick Robinson. BOYD COUNTY — Rheyce Deboard. TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN — Josiah Davis. CALLOWAY COUNTY — Matthew Ray. MVP — Colin Porter (Ashland).
ELDER FG FT REB TP
Keller 6-11 6-6 3 22
Whitmer 1-5 1-2 2 3
Harp 4-7 0-0 8 9
Menninger 2-2 0-0 2 4
Browne 1-4 2-2 3 4
Busam 1-2 0-0 1 2
Kirch 1-1 0-0 1 2
Gutekunst 1-1 1-1 1 3
Tieman 0-0 0-0 1 0
Wall 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rudemiller 0-0 0-0 0 0
Salamone 1-1 0-0 0 3
Team 2
TOTAL 18-35 10-11 24 52
FG Pct.: 51.4. FT Pct.: 90.9. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Keller 4-9, Salamone 1-1, Harp 1-3, Whitmer 0-1, Browne 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Adkins 2-3 0-0 0 6
Conway 10-12 0-0 2 30
Carter 2-5 2-2 1 6
Porter 4-8 3-4 3 13
Sellars 1-5 0-0 3 3
Villers 3-8 1-2 3 8
T. Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Padron 0-1 0-0 0 0
Mayor 0-0 0-0 1 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
C. Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thacker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 22-42 6-8 14 66
FG Pct.: 52.4. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 16-27 (Conway 10-12, Adkins 2-2, Porter 2-4, Sellars 1-3, Villers 1-5, Carter 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
ELDER 8 13 18 23 — 52
ASHLAND 12 20 20 14 — 66
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Mike Whisman and Dave Anderson.