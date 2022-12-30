ASHLAND Blue Ridge School was 6 for 36 from the perimeter, coach Cade Lemcke said, in its first two games at the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
Colby White nearly doubled the Barons’ 3-point conversions by himself in the first quarter on Friday afternoon.
The Blue Ridge guard drained four treys in the first frame and five total as the four-time defending Virginia private school state champion downed host Ashland, 81-66, in the AIT’s fifth-place game.
“I tried to tell the guys, ‘Keep shooting your shots; we’re a good shooting team, those shots will fall,’” Lemcke said. “They’re due. And Colby’s one of our best shooters, if not our best shooter. So he came out really confidently, hit those four 3s in the first quarter, and that allowed us to be successful.”
The Barons (8-2) roared to leads of 8-0, 13-3 and 25-12 in the first frame. Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner burned two timeouts in the early going, but it couldn’t stop Blue Ridge from singing the twine.
“It was tough,” Bonner said. “(White) hit two early, and I called a 30-second timeout to gather us back, but unfortunately still struggled to locate White. After that timeout, each one he hit just felt like daggers.
“It was hard to bounce back from that, and every time we did make a run, (Blue Ridge) did a good job of responding.”
Ashland’s Rheyce Deboard scored six straight points late in the second quarter and Nate Freize dropped in a triple with 20 seconds to go to lift the Tomcats within 40-30 at intermission. And Zander Carter splashed a 3 and Tristin Davis turned a steal into a transition layup to cut the deficit to nine with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.
But Blue Ridge countered with a 12-3 run to take control and kept it. Big man Shanon Simango scored six of those points, including a thunderous tomahawk slam, and without the benefit of a running start. He simply got behind the Tomcats defense in the halfcourt and finished with authority.
The Barons stretched the lead to 23 points at its zenith on Connor Horan’s bucket down low with 5:22 to play. Ashland closed by scoring 15 of the last 22 points, including two treys from Carter in a span of just over a minute.
“Our guys aren’t gonna quit,” Bonner said. “That’s not who they are. That’s not in their DNA and not in their makeup. No matter what the score or the situation, we trust that our guys are always gonna battle, and I think that’s a positive takeaway from this game.”
White scored 17 points for Blue Ridge, which won for the fifth time in six outings. Simango tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds, Cam Brewer netted 12 points, Sebastian Bosquez added 12 and Horan dropped in 10 to join him in double figures
Bosquez produced eight of those in the third quarter alone as the Barons outscored Ashland 26-17 in the frame to pull away.
With Simango loitering inside, the Barons manipulated Ashland’s zone in a way that forced the Tomcats to shift to man-to-man, against which Blue Ridge was more comfortable, Lemcke said.
“Our ability to get the ball inside against the zone took them out of the zone,” Lemcke said. “For two other games, we have not been able to get the (opposing) team out of the zone. Testament to those teams, but (Friday) we hit some shots and were able to execute, and I think that got them out of the zone. And we feel really good about our ability running a man offense against other teams.”
Blue Ridge owned a 36-17 edge on the glass.
Carter pitched in 29 points to lead all scorers for Ashland (7-6) and Deboard added 21. Six other Tomcats scored, but none more than four points.
“I think our guys really bought in defensively to the game plan and made it difficult (for Ashland),” Lemcke said. “You’re not gonna completely stop those guys. No. 1 (Carter) is really good; 21 (Deboard) is really good. We just tried to make everything that they got as difficult as possible and try to wear them down.”
Ashland took note.
“I thought they just guarded extremely well for the entire game and really made it tough for us,” Bonner said. “I felt like every field-goal attempt that we took tonight was earned.”
The Tomcats were 19 for 21 at the foul line, while the Barons converted three of their five charity tosses.
Blue Ridge was playing in its first AIT. Ashland, which entered the week as two-time defending tournament champion, finished lower than fifth for the first time since 2014.
BLUE RIDGE 25 15 26 15 – 81
ASHLAND 12 18 17 19 – 66
Blue Ridge (81) – Brewer 12, White 17, Martin 8, Simango 14, Horan 10, Smith 2, M. Robinson 6, Bosquez 12, Nabli, A. Robinson, Terrell, Aguolo, Hairston. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (White 5, M. Robinson). FT: 3-5. Fouls: 16.
Ashland (66) – Carter 29, Deboard 21, T. Davis 2, Conway 3, Freize 3, Lalonde 4, Clarke 2, Lyons 2, Adkins, Mayor, Jennings, Strader, C. Davis, Messer. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Carter 4, Deboard, Conway, Freize). FT: 19-21. Fouls: 8.
