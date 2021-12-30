ASHLAND Boyd County battled all evening long in a back-and-forth game with Pikeville, but fell to a strong fourth-quarter performance from the Panthers in the fifth-place game in the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
The Panthers won 65-58, after trailing multiple times in the fourth quarter.
“We played some really good teams [in this tournament],” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said. “Boyd County is always going to be good.”
“One thing I’ve always said about the AIT, you don’t get any cupcake teams.” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson added. “I think we really grew.”
Pikeville jumped out to an early lead off 3s from Laithan Hall and Rylee Samons.
Pikeville rode those early shots to an 11-8 first quarter advantage.
The Lions came into the second quarter looking to get more players involved. The team’s eight points came off just two made field goals from two players in the first quarter.
Boyd County’s Clay Robertson was one of those players who got involved in the second quarter.
Robertson drained three 3-pointers, flipping the game the Lions’s way.
Other Lions getting in on the action in the second quarter included Cole Hicks and Jacob Spurlock, who also found paydirt from behind the arc.
Better ball movement and continuing pressure on defense helped the Lions go to the half up 7, 30-23.
Boyd County’s Clay Robertson led both teams in points at the half with 12.
The third quarter started with both teams exchanging blows, with neither team gaining any ground on the other.
Both teams had put up eight as Boyd County called a timeout with 4:47 to go in the third.
The Panthers came out of the timeout and ignited a 14-5 run to take a 45-43 lead.
“I felt like we sped them up,” Justice said of his team’s adjustment in the second half. “We tried to make them feel rushed and then made some plays on the offensive end.”
The Panthers were anchored during the run by a pair of 3s from Samons.
Both teams traded the lead back and forth, but neither could create any real separation.
“It was a good move on their part,” Anderson said of Pikeville’s changes after the half. “It made it hard on us to enter the middle or to get it deep.”
Out of a Boyd County timeout, Pikeville started to find some separation from the Lions, eventually going on an 11-2 run to lead 60-55.
After another timeout, with just 1:14 remaining, Boyd County was looking to spark a comeback.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Pikeville snuffed that spark out. The Panthers drained six consecutive free throws to extend the lead to eight, 63-55.
The Lions were able to get a few points back, but ultimately fell to the Panthers.
“We have a senior-led team,” Justice said of the Panthers ability to finish close games. “We have the most competitive guys. If we can get a little bit of a lead, we can feel comfortable. We just need to get that separation at the end.”
Boyd County struggled with 3s late, hitting just two of 14 attempts.
“I’ve got a really young team,” Anderson said. “For us to be able to show them this game on film, it is good for us.”
The Panthers’s Samons led both teams in scoring with 20. The Lions were led by Rheyce Deboard with 18.
BOYD CO. 8 22 15 13 — 58
PIKEVILLE 11 12 22 20 — 65
Calloway County (58) — Deboard 18, Robertson 12, Hicks 11, Spurlock 9, Newsome 5, Ellis 3. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Robertson 3, Spurlock 3, Deboard 1, Hicks 1). FT: 14-17. Fouls: 16.
Teays Valley (70) — Samons 20, Robinson 19, Jarrell 11, Hall 7, Walters 3, Worrix 3, Manns 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Samons 3, Hall 1, Jarrell 1). FT: 12-16. Fouls: 18.