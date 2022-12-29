ASHLAND Ashland turned a close game at halftime with the Carmel School into a 77-53 win behind the downhill scoring of Zander Carter and Rhyece Deboard plus
the continued torrid shooting of Tucker Conway in the consolation round of the Ashland Invitational Tournament Thursday afternoon at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
The trio of Carter, Conway, and Deboard scored 64 of the Tomcats’ 77 points. Carter kept the Tomcats close with 15 of his game-high 26 points in the opening half, while Deboard scored 15 of his points in the second half of play. Conway canned five treys en route to his 21 points.
Ashland coach Ryan Bonner was pleased to see all three players clicking together in the second half.
“I basically chewed out Rhyece at halftime and responded really well," Bonner said. "He came out and created for himself and also for his teammates by pushing the tempo. Both he and Zander got downhill to the rim for baskets. That opened up open threes for Tucker in the second half.”
The Carmel School came out motivated following a tough loss to Henry Clay in the opening round Wednesday. Aaron Brown coupled a 3-pointer and a putback basket to give the Wildcats a quick 9-4 lead. The two squads battled throughout the opening quarter with Ashland holding a narrow 14-13 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Wildcats coach Kerry Williams was pleased with his team in the opening quarter.
“I thought we came out very motivated and enthusiastic from the start," Williams said. "I think the kids wanted to play better than last night. I thought we were very ready to play.”
The Tomcats opened the second stanza on a 5-0 run on a basket by Carter and a Conway trey. The Carmel School went on a 6-0 run of its own to tie the score at 25 late in the first half. Deboard’s lone basket of the half on an acrobatic layup gave the Tomcats a slim 31-29 lead at the break.
The second half belonged to the Tomcats. A Le”Khi Eddins free throw narrowed the Ashland lead to 37-35 with 5:43 to play in the third quarter. The Tomcats then turned the heat from the three-point line to go on a 18-8 run to end the quarter.
Conway and Asher Adkins drained back-to-back treys to extend the lead to 45-37 and another Conway three gave the Tomcats a 48-37 lead with at the 2:47 mark. Deboard scored the last five points of the quarter for a 55-43 cushion heading into fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ Stacy Byrd opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 55-45 but that was the closest they would be for the remainder of the game. Deboard and Carter combined for 14 points in the final stanza as the Tomcats coasted to the win.
Williams was impressed with the Tomcats.
“Their guard play across the board was outstanding," Williams said. "They have five guys that put it on the floor and shoot it. They do an excellent job of spreading the floor and finding driving lanes which creates opportunities for their shooters. Once they get cooking it is hard to stop.”
Bonner felt his team played a complete game, which included outrebounding the athletic Wildcats 33-28.
“I thought our effort on the glass was very good," Bonner said. "It was a big concern for us after watching them on film. They would just miss shots and go get it. It was a big key to us winning the game.”
Deboard had 17 points. Senior Tristin Davis had a team-high six rebounds in the win.
Reuben McEachern led The Carmel School (8-7) with 15 points and Aaron Brown chipped in 13.
Bonner knows the road does not get any easier for the Tomcats as they take on 7-2 Blue Ridge (VA) tomorrow afternoon to close out the tournament.
“This is why we try to put together a strong field in the AIT so it benefits all the teams with great competition," Bonner said. "Blue Ridge is a fantastic team that plays a lot of people. They are very well-coached and use their length and athleticism to their advantage. They present another great challenge but I know our guys will be ready to accept that challenge.”
CARMEL 13 16 14 10 53
ASHLAND 14 17 24 22 77
Carmel School (53)—McEachern 15, Brown 13, Eddins 7, Brown 4, Agbo 4, Brooks 4, Byrd 4, Harley 3. 3-Pt: 4 (Brown 3, Harley 1). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 16.
Ashland (77)—Carter 26, Conway 21, Deboard 17, T. Davis 4, Adkins 3, Jennings 2, Clarke 2, Messer 2. 3-Pt: 8 (Conway 5, Carter 1, Adkins 1, Deboard 1). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 8.