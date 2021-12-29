ASHLAND It took the Pikeville Panthers a bit to find their footing, but once they did, there was no looking back.
The Panthers defeated the Teays Valley Christian Lions, 72-62, in a consolation semifinal game in the Ashland Invitational Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Panthers found their rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 27-13 before fighting off a late comeback to finish things off in the fourth quarter.
The start was not as polished as the finish. The game got off to a frantic, and sloppy, start. Through the first three minutes and change, each team had just two points on the board and a multitude of turnovers and missed shots.
“We definitely struggled early,” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said. “It definitely helps when you make shots.”
After a timeout from Teays Valley coach James Christian, the back half of the first quarter saw a bit more organized play from both squads.
“We knew we were going to have to grind it out today,” Christian said.
Heading into the second quarter, Pikeville led 12-11 off a no-look pass from Nick Robinson to Heath Jarell to end the first frame.
The second quarter got off to a hot start, including a 3 from Rylee Samons that propelled Pikeville to a four-point lead, the largest of either team at that point.
That lead, however, disappeared in a matter of seconds. After a Teays Valley timeout, Josiah Davis drained a 3, followed by a nice finger roll from Kris Lin to give the Lions a 24-23 lead.
Teays Valley, which was playing short-handed due to injury and illnesses, would finish the first half up three thanks to a pristine dish from Richard Fu inside to Davis.
That basket from Davis put him at 11 points, which led both teams at the half. Pikeville’s Nick Robinson was right behind Davis with 10 for the first 16 minutes.
“They have some great players,” Justice said. “They hit tough shots and we had to live with it.”
Down 28-25, Pikeville came running out of the gate in the second half, going on an 8-2 run to retake the lead, 33-30.
The Panthers didn’t slow down from there, draining five 3s in the third quarter, three of which came from Samons.
Pikeville took a 52-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Teays Valley’s Davis tried to put the team on his back, scoring the first six points for the Lions in the fourth.
Davis’s three field goals paired with a Lin 3 helped pull the Lions within four, down 54-50.
After a timeout with 5:52 to go from Justice, the Lions’ Brandon Brow hit a pair of 3s to pull within two, 58-56, and caused Justice to call another timeout at 4:50.
Brow came out of the timeout and immediately tied the game with a baseline layup.
When asked about his team’s ability to fight their way back, Christian had a simple answer:
“Trust,” Christian said. “Trust in each other and understanding that no one guy can beat us. We need five guys to step up and shoot and know any one of them can do just that.”
Pikeville didn’t panic to the sudden comeback. The Panthers responded with a 6-0 run to retake the lead, 66-60.
“It helps when you have an older team,” Justice said of his team’s resolve after losing the late lead. “They know when to slow it down and when to go. They never lost their heads.”
Christian called a timeout to try to regroup with 1:39 remaining, but it didn’t happen.
Pikeville stayed strong, getting clutch free throws down the stretch from Samons and Keian Worrix to win the game, 72-62.
The Panthers’ Nick Robinson and the Lions’ Josiah Davis both put up a game-high 20 points.
With the win, Pikeville moves on to play Boyd County in the fifth-place game this evening.
Meanwhile, Teays Valley will look to finish the AIT on a positive note, as it meets Calloway County in the seventh-place game to begin today’s action.
PIKEVILLE 12 13 27 20 — 72
TEAYS VALLEY 11 17 13 21 — 62
Pikeville (72) — Robinson 20, Samons 19, Hall 10, Worrix 10, Walters 8, Manns 3, Jarrell 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Samons 4, Manns). FT:7-7. Fouls: 7.
Teays Valley (62) — Davis 20, Brow 19, Cary 10, Lin 7, Moles 6. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Brow 3, Lin, Davis). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 10.