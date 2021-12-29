ASHLAND The Boyd County Lions were in a fight Wednesday evening, but they managed to come out on top, despite a late push from their opponents, the Calloway County Lakers.
Both teams showed up to score, evident by the fact that both combined for 33 points in the first quarter.
Boyd County was anchored by a trio of 3s, from Cole Hicks, Rheyce Deboard and Jacob Spurlock, that put the Lions up, 18-15.
The scoring kept coming in the second quarter.
“We were just trying to slow them down,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said. “They kept getting to the bank, so we had to eventually change our defense to take them out of rhythm.”
Another 3 from Spurlock, along with one from Jason Ellis, highlighted a 16-point quarter from Boyd County.
The Lakers were elevated in the second quarter by their perimeter shooting as well. Triples from Zach Hudgin, Matthew Ray and Jonah Butler pulled Calloway County to within one point at the half.
“Basketball is a game of runs and momentum,” Lakers coach Brad Cleaver said. “You have to dig deep and go against the guy across from you.”
With a score of 34-33 in favor of Boyd County, it was the Lakers’ Matthews that led both teams in scoring at the half with 11.
Entering the third quarter, Calloway County put together an 8-2 run to take a five-point lead, 41-36.
Boyd County responded quickly with an 8-0 run of its own to retake the lead by three.
After a couple made free throws and a layup from Calloway County, Boyd County ended the third quarter on another 8-0 run to go up 52-45.
The fourth quarter started with both teams trading 3s, from Calloway County’s Kanyon Franklin and Boyd County’s Clay Robertson, respectively.
From there, the Lions really put the pedal down. Scoring 12 straight points, Boyd County pulled away to a 64-48 lead.
It looked like the writing was on the wall for the Lakers, but they were not ready to go away just yet.
Boosted by a 3 from Aiden Clinton and some great hustle plays from Eli Finley, the Lakers pulled within six, down 69-63 with just under a minute to play.
“Our team has a fight and wants to compete,” Cleaver said of his team’s refusal to go away.
Out of a timeout by Calloway County, Boyd County was looking to finally wrap things up.
“Bottom line is, don’t get sped up and stay spaced,” Anderson said about his team standing up to the late comeback. “It’s the first time all year we’ve been in a situation like that, so it’s all a learning experience.”
Key free throws from Hicks, Ellis and Robertson helped seal the win for Boyd County and put a stop to the late-game comeback for the Lakers.
Boyd County moves on to the fifth-place game against Pikeville today.
Calloway County will try to avoid a clean sweep in the seventh-place game against Teays Valley Christian.
BOYD CO. 18 16 18 22 — 74
CALLOWAY CO. 15 18 12 21 — 66
Boyd County (74) — Newsome 17, Deboard 13, Ellis 13, Robertson 12, Spurlock 7, Hicks 5, Jackson 2, A. Taylor 2, G. Taylor 2. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Robertson 2, Spurlock, 2, Deboard, Ellis, Hicks). FT:12-20. Fouls: 15.
Calloway County (66) — Finley 22, Ray 13, Butler 10, Z. Hudgin 9, Clinton 5, Franklin 5, Lockhart 2. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Butler 2, Clinton, Finley, Franklin, Z. Hudgin, Ray). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 17.