FRENCHBURG Adam Adkins is the interim girls basketball coach at Menifee County, athletic director Paul Alfrey said Friday.
Adkins, previously a Wildcats assistant coach, steps in for Paul Ricker, who confirmed Thursday he resigned as coach. He was six games into his 17th season in that role and was the second-longest-tenured active 16th Region girls basketball coach.
Ricker declined further comment Thursday.
Ricker is staying on as the Menifee County School District facilities director, the district said Friday afternoon in a post on its Facebook page.
“I’m very appreciative of coach Ricker for the program that he has built,” Alfrey said Friday. “We’ll miss him and we’re blessed to have him the previous 17 seasons. We are lucky to have coach Adam Adkins and coach Paige Clark step in to keep the train rolling, and we’re still hopeful to play in the big game at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.”
The Wildcats were to play their first game under Adkins on Friday at Bath County.