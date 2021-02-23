ASHLAND In her return to Anderson Gym, Jenna Adkins helped Russell return to form.
The sophomore guard and Ashland transfer ignited a key Lady Devils run in the third quarter after Ashland sought to capitalize on its newfound momentum after halftime.
The 13-1 spurt allowed Russell to break free from the Kittens and solid fourth frame gave the Lady Devils a 59-48 win on Monday night.
“She has blended in very well,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We have been working on her shot. She is driving it to the basket and initiating the contact. I was so proud of her tonight.”
“Every team is playing off of her,” she continued. “We said at the beginning of the game, let it fly. If you hit them, you keep letting them go. If she can do what she did tonight, and you add her 14 points with the way Bella Quinn has been shooting, it makes us really hard to guard.”
Adkins and Quinn accounted for all 13 points during the crucial run. Adkins completed an and-1 and the duo splashed back-to-back triples to give their team a 50-30 lead.
“I am getting more and more confident as the games go on,” Adkins said. “I am proud to be on a team with so many scorers. They are very good teammates, and I am very proud of them.”
As the Kittens’ first-half turnovers started to mount so did the Russell advantage. Ashland trailed 31-12 midway through the second quarter before it found its offensive rhythm. A quick 13-2 surge sent the Kittens into the locker room at intermission with a single-digit deficit.
Ashland celebrated the return of forward Mikayla Martin, who saw her first action of the season after recovering from a knee injury.
“It was our first game in two weeks,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “It was Russell. We know how good they are, and the pressure they put on us. It was Makayla’s first game of the year. You could tell we were nervous. It showed and we fell behind early. Once we settled down, I thought the girls really battled and we came back well.”
Layne said she expected her team to respond to open the second half and she wasn’t disappointed. Martin kept the margin at eight points with a pair of early buckets before the Red Devils reclaimed control of the game.
“We are an experienced team,” Layne said. “It’s what I anticipated. It’s completely on me about running sets towards the end of the game because we haven’t practiced it. … We need some work in that area. The next couple of days we get to practice. It will be at the top of the schedule.”
“Our goal is still to get to Rupp Arena,” she added. “We didn’t get to go (last season). We know that we have some big obstacles in front of us, but we have other teams in this region that can beat us. We just do the best we can to prepare.”
Russell (7-4) has managed to play quality opponents as the schedule keeps revolving. The Lady Devils provided stellar competition for ranked Louisville Butler and No. 1 Anderson County in the past two weeks.
The team was prepared when the contest grew tense in the closing minutes.
“It was the loudest atmosphere that we have had playing (this season),” Adkins said. “It was the biggest crowd that we’ve had. It was really exciting. It really pushed us to do our best and play even harder.”
Adkins said if felt somewhat awkward returning to Ashland, but she enjoyed the moment and it inspired her to perform well.
“It was a little weird,” Adkins said. “I just pushed through it and showed them what they were missing.”
Adkins shared top scoring honors with Aubrey Hill. Each player scored a team-high 14 points and tallied seven rebounds. Shaelyn Steele added 12 points and Kaeli Ross had nine.
Steele relentlessly drove it to the tin in the opening quarter, scoring eight of 12 points in the stanza. The full-court pressure also assisted the Lady Devils to claim an early lead.
Ashland (8-6) also welcomed back Kenleigh Woods back to the lineup. The guard gave the Kittens another ballhandler to handle the Russell press.
“Mikayla and Kenleigh ran out of gas three or four times,” Bradley said. “Once their conditioning comes back, we will have good eight-man rotation. Everybody will have to get use to different roles now. We have our post player back. We didn’t have a post before. Overall, I was very pleased.”
Martin led all scorers with 16 points. She also grabbed seven boards. Ella Sellars netted 15 points. Carley Cullop recorded eight.
Martin’s scoring total included the first 3-pointers of her career as she wants to expand her game to the perimeter. The junior had never attempted a long-range shot before. She connected on her first two Monday night.
“We have told her all along,” Bradley said. “We had Morgan (Bradley) last year. She was our post player that could hit an outside shot. We said you have to take that role. She’s one of the better shooters on the team.”
The two teams combined for 15 total points in the final frame, but the Kittens could get no closer than nine points in the final eight minutes.
“If we can just maintain the lead and give that knockout punch,” Layne said. “I think a lot of it is the lack of games and the lack of (game) experience. It’s something we really need to work on in the next two weeks.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 4-10 4-4 4 12
B. Quinn 2-5 0-0 0 5
Adkins 5-7 3-3 7 14
Ross 3-9 2-2 2 9
Hill 5-11 4-6 7 14
Atkins 0-1 0-0 3 0
A. Quinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 2-4 0-0 3 5
Team 5
TOTAL 21-47 13-15 31 59
FG Pct: 44.7. FT Pct: 86.7. 3-point FGs: 4-14 (B. Quinn 1-3, Adkins 1-3, Ross 1-4, Atkins 0-1, Jachimczuk 1-3) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Cullop 3-7 0-0 3 8
Sellars 7-9 1-2 2 15
Rakes 0-3 1-2 6 1
C. Wallenfelsz 0-3 0-0 2 0
Martin 6-13 2-2 7 16
Robinson 1-7 0-0 0 3
Woods 1-5 0-0 0 2
L. Wallenfelsz 1-3 0-0 1 3
Team 5
TOTAL 19-50 4-6 26 48
FG Pct: 38.0. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 6-15 (Cullop 2-4, C. Wallenfelsz 0-2, Martin 2-3, Robinson 1-3, Woods 0-1, L. Wallenfelsz 1-2) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 21.
RUSSELL 21 12 19 7 — 59
ASHLAND 11 14 15 8 — 48
Officials—Gavin Ramsey, Dave Anderson, Eddie Neel