The Morehead State women’s golf team showed their strength last week at Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The program secured the second Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title in school history and the first since 2011.
Former Boyd County star, KHSAA state champion and current Eagle, Olivia Hensley, shot the team’s lowest score on the final day after she closed with a par 72 on April 18.
“I think my game has grown a lot,” Hensley said. “Looking back on it, I feel what’s improved a lot for me is my mindset and my attitude. The way I compose myself on the course as I try to push myself. Practicing for a college sport is different than junior golf and high school golf. It can be hectic but I can look back and see how much I grown over the years. It’s been awesome to see that.”
The golf team has been on a constant climb during Hensley’s tenure. Morehead State added a pair of talented newcomers this season and leaned on extra motivation after falling just one shot short of the OVC crown last year.
The Eagles left no doubt last week at the same venue, defeating first-year conference competitor, Little Rock, by 15 strokes.
“After last year’s performance, it hit all of us really hard,” Hensley said, “finishing one stroke behind (Austin Peay). We pushed ourselves really hard last year. We wanted a better outcome but after that tournament, we went into this year full speed running. We had a more rigorous practice schedule and tournament schedule. Leading into this tournament, we didn’t want the same thing to happen.”
Hensley improved her score in each of the three rounds and finished in second place with a score of 9-over. It was only three shots behind teammate and OVC medalist, Ruth Tonnessen (6-over).
The Eagles had four players in the top five. Former Madison Central player and senior MacKenzie Neal finished fourth with a combined score of 12-over for three rounds. Freshman Tuva Isebakke placed in a tie for fifth at 14-over. Hanna Montgomery ended her tournament in a four-way tie for 20th place.
“With our two freshman (Tonnessen and Isebakke), we had high hopes,” Hensley said. “They have performed really well. They are hard workers just like the rest of us. I feel like we all bring out the best in each other on and off the course. We all have the same determined want on the golf course. We all mesh really well in that aspect.”
Tonnessen entered the tournament as the OVC Freshman of the year. After her performance last week, the conference coaches named her Player of the Year too. Toennessen become just the second golfer in OVC history to be named Player and Freshman of the Year and win medalist honors in the same season.
Hensley, Neal and Isebakke joined Tonnessen on the All-Tournament team. Little Rock’s Anna Dawson and Katja Mueller comprised the rest of the squad.
Morehead State entered the final round with a seven shot lead but doubled the margin over the final 18 holes. Hensley said her competitive nature took over on the last day after the Eagles were paired with their nearest competitor, Little Rock.
“The course suits my game really well,” Hensley said. “It sets up well for me. It was a competitive atmosphere (with Little Rock) and we went out there with the mindset to hold our ground and finish better than the girl we were playing with on the other team. Having that in my mind all day and playing with someone who is good, it pushes me even harder.”
Morehead State coach Stephanie Barker was named the OVC Coach of the Year. Barker could see the calm and competitive mentality in Hensley before she arrived on campus. The 16-year coach said it during an interview after Hensley was named The Daily Independent’s 2020 Female Sportsman of the Year.
“I feel like she has the maturity to handle the ups and downs of the game,” Barker said in the article. “You have to have the understanding that there will be times that you will not be at your best, but you still have to figure out how to get the ball in the hole. That is a quality that younger players don’t have.”
Hensley has plenty of championship golf on her resume. She can use that experience to overcome any adversity on the course.
The junior delivered when it mattered the most.
“It’s still a different feeling winning a state tournament compared to winning the OVC Tournament,” Hensley said. “Knowing how good it felt to win State, it pushed me harder to win (a title) again. It’s just a really good feeling to have. We were so close last year. I know all of us wanted this one badly.”
The feeling will only grow when the team experiences their first trip to the NCAA Tournament after securing an automatic bid.
Morehead State will compete in the Westfield, Indiana, regional at The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course on May 8-10. The field consists of 12 teams and six individual qualifiers.
The Eagles will play against Mississippi State, 2022 national runner-up Oregon, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Virginia, Tulsa, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon State, Big East champion Xavier and ASUN champion Lipscomb.
Minnesota’s Isabella McCauley and Luisamarian Mesones, Louisville’s Carmen Griffiths, Colorado State’s Sofia Torres, Notre Dame’s Lauren Beaudreau and Cleveland State’s Sabrina Coffman complete the field.
The top five teams from each regional and one individual not from the advancing team will play for the national championship at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 19-24.
Morehead State had a watch party when the regional was announced. The Eagles prepare for the next challenge but will enjoy the program’s current historic drive, no matter how long it lasts.
“I missed my first semester of golf my freshman year due to COVID-19,” Hensley said. It’s so different now than it was back then. It’s a whole different atmosphere and level of competitiveness with a lot of teams in our conference or the other teams that we play.”
“It almost feels the same as when I won State,” she added. “We are bringing that aspect back to this program. The other girls are just as ecstatic. We’ve all worked really hard. Everybody within our program and with Morehead State athletics, they are great people and have worked equally as hard to help get us this far. We are really happy to see this happen.”