VANCEBURG Chad Case admitted his heart might have temporarily jumped into his throat. And Lewis County’s infielders didn’t waste any time jogging for the circle.
When the Lions got there, they found Emily Cole grinning sheepishly.
By the seventh inning of Lewis County’s game against Boyd County on Tuesday night, the landing spot in front of the circle had worn into a hole at Lewis County Middle School’s field, formerly inhabited by the high school Lions.
The Lions’ ace, releasing a pitch, stepped into that hole and fell down.
“I was very nervous when I saw that,” Case said, “until I saw her face and she had a little smile. We were good after that.”
Cole righted herself and walked it off, and Lions assistant coach Bo Silvey did some repair work with the rake before Cole returned to the rubber. She registered her 13th strikeout for the last out of the game to extinguish Boyd County’s rally for a 4-2 Lewis County victory in a matchup of the teams with the top two RPIs in the 16th Region.
Cole pronounced herself embarrassed, but “I’m OK, though,” she said with a grin.
Her stat line was better than OK — the aforementioned baker’s dozen of strikeouts, two runs, three hits and two walks to go along with two hits and a double of her own.
Cole got Lewis County’s first nine defensive outs via strikeout as Boyd County only put one ball in play in the first three innings — Jaycie Goad’s single that ticked off the glove of the Lewis County shortstop, who was in pursuit of the ball with her back to the plate.
“I really tried to get ahead on the batters and tried to get through the lineup with change-ups and dropballs to try to set the tone,” Cole said.
Boyd County changed its approach offensively and put 10 balls in play over the final four frames. The black-clad visiting Lions used small ball and the bunt game in particular to pressure Lewis County’s defense. The white-wearing host Lions’ infielders came up big, making six assists and just one error.
Case and Cole both credited Lewis County third baseman Alanna Puente for her work against Boyd County’s bunt game.
“I told them we’re getting into the part of our schedule where people are gonna start playing small ball on us, becuase they’re not getting many hits,” Case said. “Alanna came to play today. She was breaking hard.”
Down 4-0, Boyd County (11-2) got on the board in the sixth when pinch-runner Grace Stephens came home on a passed ball, and the visiting Lions got something going again in the seventh. Sara Bays walked to lead off and Kyli Kouns sharply struck a ball bound for right field.
But it never got there, first finding Bays’s courtesy runner for an out.
“That’s an unfortunate situation there,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “We could be in the seventh inning, 4-3, with a tying run on base.”
That’s because Kouns swiped second base and scored from there on a two-out Lewis County throwing error to get Boyd County within two runs.
Lewis County (12-0), whose closest game of the season until Tuesday was decided by five runs, was all of a sudden in trouble. And Cole had her mishap against Boyd County’s next batter.
But Cole, a Marshall University commit, pitched her way out of it to keep Lewis County undefeated.
Boyd County nonetheless found some positivity from its charge down the stretch, Wheeler said.
“We don’t quit,” Wheeler said. “We’re gonna play seven innings no matter what. ... Emily came out early and was right on target and had her way with us early in the game. As the game moved on, I thought we made some good adjustments on her, and we barrelled some balls up and put it in play and hit it hard.”
Lewis County tallied its first three runs after Boyd County errors. Sarah Paige Weddington and courtesy runner Maddie Sparks each scored in the bottom of the first on a two-base Boyd County error. And Kaylen Case’s RBI groundout — one batter after a Boyd County miscue — gave Lewis County its third run.
Kelsi Tackett supplied the fourth Lewis County run with another run-scoring groundout in the fifth.
“We did some really good things,” Chad Case said. “We played some small ball, we moved some runners, we put the ball in play to have (Boyd County) make mistakes, and that’s why we came out ahead tonight.”
Concurred Wheeler: “It was a good ball game, similar to last year’s,” in reference to the 2021 region tournament semifinal won by Lewis County, 5-3, in 12 innings. “Pitchers were doing what they’re supposed to do. But ... you gotta play clean ball when you have good pitching, and that’s what it basically came down to.”
Bays went the distance for Boyd County and allowed four runs on five hits, with no strikeouts nor walks.
“Fourth, fifth, sixth inning, we had really good at-bats. First, second, third inning, we didn’t, but the game starts in the first,” Wheeler said with a chuckle. “You gotta come out and have those good at-bats in the first inning and not wait until the end.”
BOYD CO. 000 001 1 — 2 3 4
LEWIS CO. 210 010 X — 4 5 1
Bays and Kouns; Cole and K. Tackett. W — Cole. L — Bays. 2B — Cole (LC).
(606) 326-2658 |