PAINTSVILLE Connor Fugate’s future is with the Big Blue in baseball. His present is with Paintsville, and he plans to wear blue year-round for one more year.
“It’s my senior year, and I wanted to give the school everything else I had,” Fugate said. “I ain’t got much time left with them, so I’m gonna give every ounce I have left back to them because this school means the world to me.
“I want to go out and win three more championships with them, end my senior year with a bang.”
Fugate played in 10 games as a sophomore for the 2020 Class A state champion Tigers. He stepped off the gridiron last year, though, as he worked to make sure his baseball future was set.
“Last year, it was nothing against (Paintsville) coach (Trevor) Hoskins or anybody, it was just that I had so much baseball recruiting going on, and I had so many visits going on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays, I couldn’t be fully committed to the team,” Fugate said. “And if I wanted to play, I was gonna be fully committed. I couldn’t give them my full commitment, so I would’ve felt that I let them down.”
Hoskins understood. Like Fugate, he was a multi-sport athlete in high school at Middlesboro, though the priorities were reversed — Hoskins was a football player who also loved baseball, but didn’t pursue it long-term after graduating in 2007.
“So I encourage all my guys to play as many sports as they want to,” Hoskins said, “because high school is really your last opportunity to do that.”
Fugate is taking that to heart. He’s back out for what he expects to be the final football season of his life, which the Tigers begin Friday night at Floyd Central.
“(Last year) looked like just my friends having fun, and I wanted to be a part of that again,” Fugate said. “I wanted to be a part of coach Hoskins’s team.
“He’s keeping the Paintsville football program stable, and they’re gonna be good for years to come, and I just wanted to be a part of it one last time.”
That pull was strong enough that Hoskins didn’t even have to talk Fugate into it, he said. Fugate was still involved with baseball over the summer, but made it to all the football activities that he could.
“There’s been days he would go play a travel baseball game and then come back and compete in a 7-on-7 with us this summer,” Hoskins said. “He’s just a kid that really handles his responsibilities well. He’s the ideal multi-sport athlete, because he’s not gonna miss something just to miss something.”
Fugate isn’t just on the team to be on the team, either. Hoskins expects to take advantage of his athleticism as a receiver and a safety.
“Without a doubt, he’s a guy that we have to scheme each week to say, how can we get this kid the football from that receiver position?” Hoskins said. “It may be tunnel screens; it may be quick bubbles; it may be jets, to where we hand him the football.”
Fugate more or less picked up right where he left off, even though he had to learn Hoskins’s new offense, designed quite differently from what the Tigers ran under former coach Joe Chirico.
“He’s an extremely intelligent kid and a hard worker,” Hoskins said, “and he’s picked the offense up as a receiver as quickly as I’ve seen anybody pick it up. There hasn’t been a drop-off or a huge learning curve for him, and I think that’s a testament to his hard work and his attention to detail.”
Fugate also wasn’t swayed to stay out of pads by the risk of injury that football presents — or, for that matter, basketball.
He also played for the 2021 15th Region Tournament roundball titleist Tigers and averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last winter as a junior.
Love of his school — Fugate transferred to Paintsville from Prestonsburg before his seventh-grade year — trumped any such concerns.
“There’s always a risk-reward,” Fugate said. “It’s the same thing with basketball. If I get hurt, then I lose this, but this school gave me everything since I’ve been here ... so I felt that it was right for me to give everything back.”
Concurred Hoskins: “It’s very special to see a kid that has that type of offer to go play at the next level in one sport, and then come out and compete in a game like football, where there are some risks.
“He’s got a lot of baseball in front of him, there’s no doubt about that, but this is his last opportunity to play football, and I think he wanted to take advantage of that.”
Fugate’s teams have competed at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena, and he was in eighth grade the last time Paintsville played in the state baseball tournament.
His hope is that the Tigers can replicate that magic one more time this year.
“In football and basketball, I’ve been blessed enough to win both, and I know what that feels like,” Fugate said. “So I want to repeat and go out on top, because after this, I’ll never play football or basketball again.”