CANNONSBURG Senior Night started well for Boyd County.
And it only got better.
Morgan Smith tallied in the first minute for the Lions on Wednesday night. He added another later in the first half. JB Terrill recorded a hat trick and Rylan Keelin added a pair in a 9-0 victory.
“We started guys that we normally don’t,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “That’s OK, especially on Senior Night. To see us score 43 seconds into the match, it shows how focused the boys were. We wanted to have a good time and celebrate the seniors, but at the same time, we have a job to do.”
Boyd County had not seen the pitch in 11 days. The Lions were crisp with their execution, maintained possession and kept the ball on their side of the field.
It led the offensive outburst and the early advantage.
“It’s good to put balls in the back of the net,” Price said, “but as a soccer coach, you have to look beyond that. Seeing us keep possessions, it was thing that I was most excited about tonight, especially when we had so many parts that were interchangeable. It was nice to see.”
It only took seconds for Boyd County (12-2) to find its first scoring chance. Smith darted toward the goal after a Boyd County throw-in. He outran the Musketeers defense to slide the ball inside the far post during a relentless rain. The clock still showed 39:17 left in the opening half.
Terrill hit Smith with a through ball 10 minutes later and Smith got a foot on it to poke it past the extended keeper. The score remained the same until Keelin claimed the ball in front of the net in the 30th minute and sent it into the twine.
Keelin posted another in the second half on a direct kick in front of the goal. He was fouled on the previous play then curved the free kick between defenders toward its mark.
“We were trying to be a little more physical and that just didn’t work out tonight,” Greenup County coach Jamie Gilliam said. “It is something that we will go home and work on.”
“We have a few injuries right now,” he added. “We are hoping to get those players back before districts.”
Boyd County honored 10 seniors after the match. They all saw the field against the Musketeers and their coach said they have formed a solid bond over the years.
“My favorite part is to see the love they have for each other,” Price said. “You can’t preach brotherhood unless there is some present. It’s been that way since I started as a head coach here. When you have more excitement about other people’s success, it shows selflessness and how much of a team they really are. It is something special.”
Terrill collected two goals before halftime. The speedy senior was in the right place to blast in a rebound with six minutes left. He found the back of the net again off a well-placed corner kick from Grant Chaffin.
Terrill, Chaffin and Adam Perkins found the scoring column in the second half to complete the shutout.
The Lions have three matches remaining before the postseason. Price said the extra practice time at this point of the season could be beneficial in the coming weeks.
“We want to work on the small things,” Price said. “I would like to have matches, but the more I think about it, we can stay healthy and can tackle things we see on film. I think that will be good for us in the postseason.”
Greenup County (3-11) has lost four of its last five outings. The Musketeers were outscored 27-0 in those four setbacks, but sandwiched a 2-1 win over Johnson Central during that stretch.
“I just want to see the intensity we had in that game,” Gilliam said, referencing the match with the Golden Eagles, “and that drive back on the field.”
