Aubree Hay wouldn’t let anything deter her from finishing the race.
Not even a broken fibula.
Hay could feel the discomfort starting to build as she concluded her event at a 2019 track and field meet. The Ashland runner had already competed in the one-mile race and was rounding the second lap during the two-mile when the pain shot down her leg to her ankle.
Driven by an unyielding determination, Hay found another gear and completed the race. Not only did she cross the finish line, the eighth-grader came in first place.
“I have never stepped out of a race and I don’t ever want to,” Hay said. “I do regret not stepping out because coach (Chris) Bruner said that I could quit during the race if I was hurting. I just wanted to keep going and finish. Thankfully, I was able to, but it probably wasn’t what I should have done.”
Now a sophomore, Hay has competed on the Ashland varsity cross country and track teams since she was in seventh grade. She made an instant impact, including a top-20 finish at the 2017 state cross country meet in Lexington.
Hay has been a regular resident of The Daily Independent’s All-Area cross country team for the last three seasons and was a member of the 2018 All-Area track team.
Hay has overcome injuries during her high school career. She also broke her foot in August 2018. The series of events nearly cost her an entire running season and the following fall as she tried to regain her form and get back on track.
Hay’s injury setbacks have led her to appreciate every moment she ties up her running shoes.
“It made me think about all the times I took running for granted,” Hay said. “It just shows you how every practice is so important, and every meet is so important. Obviously, your next meet isn’t guaranteed. It’s so important to give it your all when you’re able to because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Bruner could see Hay’s competitive nature at an early age. He said he has watched her grow and affectionately nicknamed her “The Assassin” this season due to the serious expression that adorns her face on the course.
“My very first year here (at Ashland), (former coach) Phillip Caudill said to take the elementary kids out and put get some miles in,” Bruner said. “When we were out running, this girl starts talking to me, so I keep ratcheting up the speed and she’s not letting go. I got back to the track told Phillip that this girl is special.”
“She always looks mad,” he added. “She never believes me because she’s one of the happiest kids I’ve ever coached. She never has a down day. She is blessed beyond belief and has the talent and the build to be able to do what she does.”
Hay said the positive influences around her provided the motivation she needed to run alongside the upperclassmen. The fun atmosphere also made the task seem less daunting.
“I like it when Bruner calls me ‘The Assassin,’” Hay said. “It kind of gives me confidence. I have no idea how he comes up with so many nicknames for all of us. I don’t know where he gets his ideas.
“My middle school coach, Hillary Rice, was really good at boosting my confidence. I remember being really scared to run cross country and I struggled in practices at the beginning. She made me stick to it and that really helped get better as an overall runner.”
Hay started working out again the summer after her broken leg. When July rolled around, there was still some trepidation, but a bone-density test revealed good news.
Hay said it still took some time to feel she had a solid foundation.
“I was really worried that I was going to have another stress fracture,” Hay said. “We went back that month and got another X-ray. I still felt a little pain here and there. When I got back to the running season, I still think I wasn’t as good as I have been before, but I still had a good season.”
“I’m always nervous about getting another injury,” she added. “I am extra careful during cross country season now and track season. I don’t want to have another injury. Our season is so limited, especially this year since we weren’t able to have a track season (in the spring).”
Hay returned for cross country season last year, but by her high standards, didn’t produce the same results, according to Bruner. It did, however, inspire her to make a few changes and reignited the desire to return to her former self.
“She is so much stronger,” Bruner said. “She’s lifted weights and has become so dedicated. She’s become a vegetarian, maybe not with my blessing, but she’s doing it the right way. She’s not having any side effects. That’s the type of girl that she is. She wouldn’t quit for love or money. Aubree has determination, dedication and all the adjectives that you want in a runner.”
Hay couldn’t wait to return to the track in 2020. She started running in December, preparing for a stellar comeback to replace the season she’d lost the year before when the unthinkable happened.
Just like all spring sports, Ashland’s track season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I had so much motivation after the last cross country season,” Hay said. “I was so excited for track. I started running consistently on my own and I ran every day leading up to track season. I have run every single day and I have worked really hard during the offseason. I haven’t stopped running since December.”
Hay started strong and fast when the new cross country slate opened this month. She recorded her second top-10 finish this season at the Boyd County Invitational last weekend. KHSAA has recommended races be shortened to two miles until Oct. 1.
Bruner has applied a new approach in practice due to the new guidelines. He expects it will help Ashland later in the season.
“We’ve been training them like they’re running track,” Bruner said. “It’s going to be fast. I’m convinced they believe in my philosophy. When we start going longer distances, their legs are going to be so much better than what they would have been in a typical season.”
Bruner also expects Hay to excel at the next level but is thankful to have her around for another three seasons. Hay wants to follow in the footsteps of her predecessors. She said running alongside former Ashland runners Mary Alice Thornburg and Bekah Howard taught her the meaning of hard work.
“They were who I looked up to,” Hay said. “They made me run harder because I wanted to be as close to Bekah or Mary Alice as I could during races. I ran with Bekah all summer.”
Now it is Hay’s turn to carry on that tradition and winning culture. She is ready to be a guide for the younger runners.
“I want to be able to lead the girls like I was led when I was younger,” Hay said. We have a lot of new girls that are freshmen and Hayley Fielding, who is a junior. We both do a good job of leading the girls.”
(606) 326-2654 |