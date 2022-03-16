ASHLAND The scene was set at Lexington Catholic last March.
The 2020-21 season had been delayed and faced cancellations due to an ongoing pandemic.
Ashland, still feeling the effects of an unfinished, undefeated season the year before, went to central Kentucky to face No. 2 North Laurel and future Wildcat Reed Shepard.
The matchup quickly became one-sided in the Tomcats’ favor as the Jaguars couldn’t find an answer for Ethan Sellars. The guard burned North Laurel with his scorching shooting behind the arc, hitting 7 of 10 from long range and scoring 37 points as Ashland handed the Jaguars their first loss of the season.
For Sellars, the contest meant even more. It marked a turning point in his evolution as a basketball player.
“It’s one of the things when I was younger,” Sellars said. “I wasn’t as confident as I am now. Coach (Jason) Mays kept telling me I needed to have more confidence about myself. In that game, I knew that Reed Shepard and Colin Porter would go at it, and for us to be successful, I felt I needed to go out there and prove something. Colin did a great job of getting me the ball.”
Mays said Sellars’s skill has always been there, but the senior might express it in different ways. The fourth-year coach admitted he first tried to micromanage Sellars when he first arrived at Ashland. Once he let the guard express who he is on the floor, his game elevated to new heights.
“He does things on the basketball court that no coach can teach,” Mays said. “He’s got an instinct to make uncanny athletic plays that make you scratch your head. He can finish at the rim. He’s got a quirky little hook shot when he gets somebody on his back in the post and he’s got a different release on his jumper. An off-balance shot is not a bad shot for him.
“He’s got a moxie about him that you have to let exist,” he added. “During his first two years, I’ve tried to dampen that. You have to let him be who he is. I really learned to value him as a person and a player, accept who he is on and off the floor, and that’s when he became a next-level player.”
Sellars said competitiveness and charisma were already instilled in him by his family tree. He has been guided by his relatives’ participation in that tradition, which will continue when the Tomcats when they make their third trip to the Sweet Sixteen with Sellars in uniform — the only exception was the 2020 pandemic cancellation — at Rupp Arena tonight against Covington Catholic.
“I’ve grown up in an Ashland family,” Sellars said. “My great-grandfather, my grandfather and everyone on down went to Ashland. I play for something bigger than basketball. I play for everybody that’s come before me and everybody in this community. I knew that we could win a region, but never imagined that we would win four in a row.”
He also has the respect and attention of his teammates. Junior Tucker Conway’s game resembles Sellars as he gained more minutes and a starting role in several games this season.
Conway hits 55% (70 of 128) of his attempts from behind the arc to complement Sellars’s 44% 3-point prowess.
“He was a sophomore and I was a freshman during the undefeated season,” Conway said. “He does so many things that are unseen and not on a stat sheet. He shoots lights-out. He runs and stretches the floor as he sets up in the corners. In the North Laurel game, he was ready to shoot and ready to play. I’ve learned so much watching him over the years.
“He doesn’t care how many points he scores,” Conway continued, “whether it’s zero or 50. He wants to win at the end of the day. He’s one of my favorite teammates because he’s been a team guy from Day 1.”
The player Sellars is today would be unrecognizable to the lanky shooter that ventured onto the varsity team as a freshman, he said.
Sellars never played on the junior varsity team and had to accelerate his basketball growth quickly when Cole Villers tore an ACL before the 2018-19 season. Sellars had to take over some of the point guard duties as a freshman.
“I went from playing freshman basketball to getting my tail kicked in varsity games,” he said. “I was a real cocky kid when I was younger. When I got to the varsity, I learned to humble myself right away. Coach Mays called it drinking from a fire hose. In practice, I could learn from great players like Chase Villers and Devaunte (Robinson).
“I had to work really hard. I was super skinny. I had to put on a lot of muscle. The first year showed me that I wasn’t as good as I thought I was.”
Ashland made its first appearance at the state tournament since 2002 that season and Sellars helped the Tomcats secure their first Sweet Sixteen victory in 18 years with a 58-50 win over Owensboro.
“We went to State that first year,” Sellars said, “and I remember walking out on that floor. I was really nervous and my hands were sweating. I could barely walk, but once we had the tip, it felt like I was just playing basketball again.
“At the game against Owensboro, I remember that’s where I got my first technical. I remember coach hugging me and saying I’m better that that.”
It was a rare moment for Sellars because the senior doesn’t like to show much emotion on the court. His play speaks for itself, and he feels this demeanor gives him a mental edge on his opponent.
“I keep all my emotions inside of me,” Sellars said. “I don’t really talk to the refs or anything. … You don’t see me celebrating a whole lot. I just want to focus on the game. If I hit two big shots and I get excited about it, I know I’m prone to go on and miss three more. I let my emotions go afterwards. I can smile after the game.”
Mays said he takes pride that the Tomcats don’t focus on any negative conversations on the court. Sellars sets that example, but his coach never wants that to be interpreted as taking the softer route.
“Selly is much stronger than he looks,” Mays said. “I’ve seen him flat-out put guys on their bottom with an offensive move, then the guy’s on the bench scratching his head wondering what just happened. He can get his point across without having to articulate it on the court.”
Sellars leaves the cerebral approach on the floor. Conway and the rest of the team see a different side of Sellars in the locker room.
“He’s a funny guy,” Conway said. “He always builds me up when I get frustrated in myself. It’s not just me. He tries to build up everybody. It’s the one thing I’ve appreciated the most about Ethan.”
Sellars etched his name in Ashland’s 1,000-point club against Peninsula Catholic on Dec. 10. The tally keeps rising because he has expanded his game in his final campaign.
No longer just a jump shooter, Sellars now embraces contact inside instead of settling for the long ball.
“It makes it easier because now I find my rhythm by actually attacking the basket,” Sellars said, “and getting to the free throw line. Defenses have to respect my driving ability and that allows me to get into my jump shot.”
Sellars shot just 37 free throws during his junior year. His total this season has skyrocketed to 85, the most on the team, and he makes the most of his opportunities. He hits 85.9% of his tries at the line.
“I was easy to guard last year,” Sellars said. “I would hit the 3s, but I was also a one-dimensional player. During the offseason, I spent less time on spot-up 3s and mostly attacked the rim.”
Sellars has also been the steady and constant force for the Tomcats this season as Porter and Villers battled injuries and time away from the lineup.
Sellars wanted to battle the adversity head-on and his teammates did the same.
“I knew I had to step up into a leadership role,” Sellars said. “I’m not a vocal leader. I’m a leader by example. It’s harder, especially for the younger guys, when you have two of the best players in the state out of practice and not playing. I had to tell the guys that we can still win these games. Colin and Cole are the two biggest parts of our program. We can’t give up just because they’re out.”
Added Mays: “He’s been everything (this season). He’s our leading scorer this year. If we didn’t have Ethan, we easily lose 10 games. He was the glue that held this ship together.”
Sellars has spent his athletic career on the big stage. He will be playing in his third roundball state tournament and will likely do the same in his final season on the tennis team as a doubles player.
He’s hoping his high school basketball career extends four more games before he heads to play at Cedarville University, but the experience of wearing an Ashland jersey will last a lifetime.
“This program has been everything to me,” Sellars said. “When I talked to my parents about whether I wanted to play college basketball or not, it was hard for me because I have something to play for at Ashland.
“I play for my brothers,” he concluded. “This community has been so great to me and my family. No matter where I go, I know that I’ll always be welcomed back. Playing for Ashland just means something different. It’s something that will always be in my heart.”
