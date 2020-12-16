Paintsville’s football program almost didn’t survive the Great Depression.
The 2020 Tigers finish their 100th season against Kentucky Country Day in the Class A championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington. Fans will stand and scream for the Tigers to win their first title in school history.
“It’s a rich history,” said Billy Phelps, a 1991 Paintsville alumnus and father to Tigers graduates Kent (2017) and John Walker (2020) and sophomore Harris. “From what I remember, there’s been a lot of great athletes (in) football that came out of Paintsville.”
The elder Phelps owns Phelps & Son Funeral Home in Paintsville. Understandably, he thinks the 2020 season is more important in a COVID-19 world.
“I think it gives the kids an escape,” he said. “Obviously I would want them to be in school; this gives them some kind of normalcy to where they can be with their friends and compete for a state championship.”
However, the game Tiger fans love with every atom in their bodies was almost squashed 84 years ago.
The newspapers in the 1930s looked a lot different than today’s editions – there were eight narrower columns, not many photographs, no bylines and few if any quotes from sources. Yet there it was on Page 1 of the Sept. 24, 1936 Paintsville Herald-News, next to a picture of Miss America Rose V. Coyle: “Football Has Official Okeh (sic).”
According to the story, the Paintsville school board had voted to scrap football earlier that year before changing its mind; the community responded quickly.
“Coach Robert Montgomery and newly-elected assistant Jack David Van Hoose have issued a call for all players to report to them and a total of 36 reported for work Wednesday,” the article stated.
At the time of that printing, the Tigers had only scheduled games against Van Lear and Prestonsburg.
The game stories didn’t pretend to be impartial, especially when Paintsville versus Pikeville was the game.
There was this from the Oct. 25, 1928 Paintsville Herald: “Saturday October 20, the Paintsville High School Tigers took a day off and journeyed to Pikeville and outclassed them in a football duel by the lopsided score of 26-0. … The Pikeville Panthers were tuned to the highest pitch and the fans were there en masse to see their favorites trounce their old rivals – the Tigers – but, after the first three minutes of play all their hopes began fading just as an evening sun begins fading in the horizon on a pretty October day.
“ … It is to the credit of Paintsville to have a team like the ‘28 Tigers, so don’t let the year pass by without seeing them play. Don’t stay away because you think the score will go to the 40-0 mark. The Tigers can’t help because they are so much better than their foes, so come to see them play just once and you’ll go back again and again. Hurrah for the Tigers for they really ruined Pikeville.”
Some former Tigers you know: the late Joey Couch, who earned All-SEC honors at Kentucky and passed away in 2017, Kash Daniel, the 2015 Mr. Football who finished his UK career last fall, Tony Mayes, a defensive back at UK who appeared in three games with the St. Louis Rams as a replacement player during the strike-shortened 1987 season, and Tyrese Allen, who played at West Virginia and Murray State.
There are countless memories, too.
Milton Preston owns Paintsville Floral Shop. He was a Tigers lineman from 1960-64 and played at Marshall, but his favorite Tiger tale happened two years later.
“They beat Fleming-Neon, the No. 1 team in the state,” Preston said. “They struggled that season, but some way they beat them, knocked them out of No. 1.”
Joe Chirico is Paintsville’s coach. The longtime assistant said he tried not to take the head-coaching position in 2013 but nobody else would take it, so “I got it by default, I guess.”
Chirico said “the good Lord” put him in this spot and he’s blessed just to be on the sideline.
“I’m insignificant,” Chirico said. “It’s the players and my assistants, not me. That’s the truth.”