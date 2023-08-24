GRAYSON Emersyn and Ashlynn Elliott are not twins but when you watch them on the pitch, it is hard to tell them apart.
The soccer sisters’ love of the game, competitive nature and their style of play appear identical.
Emersyn Elliott’s interest in soccer started at a very young age. She has enjoyed the game ever since she could walk.
“I first started playing when I was 3 years old,” Emersyn said. “We played in Lawrence County. They had a youth league there and we had a team. We have played every day since and I just love it.”
“I like the competitiveness,” she added. “The game has to have teamwork with it. You have to be aggressive and I love being with the team.”
The Elliotts transferred to East Carter before her sophomore year. It didn’t take her long to make an impact with her new club. Emersyn helped the program continue its upward direction. The Raiders only lost once on the field in 2021—at their second state tournament match in school history.
“We did a lot of team bonding off the field,” Emersyn said. “I think it ended up helping on the field. When I came in, I didn’t know a ton of the girls. But we had parties and sleepovers along with team dinners. It helped us get close.”
Coach Tyler Walker gave Emersyn immediate control of the offense when she arrived on campus. Her maneuverability with the ball can get her into scoring spots or she can draw in the defense to her midfielder position and dish it off to a teammate.
“She taught a lot of girls how to play offense with runs to make and gaps to look for,” Walker said. “We didn’t really have anybody in our program looking to make the plays that she can make. She makes everybody around her better. Offensive players have more success and the players behind her are more at ease because she controls the middle. She is a leader with the way that she plays and the way she handles herself.”
Ashlynn followed in her sister’s footsteps on the pitch but her talent and scoring ability have developed an appreciation and devotion to the sport that’s all her own.
The sophomore tallied 26 goals and 25 assists in her first varsity season as a freshman. Ashlynn said soccer gives you the freedom to make plays.
“Our team possesses really well,” Ashlynn said. “We focus on moving the ball to find open spots. We have to ability to find shots on goal.”
Emersyn has a pass-first mindset but she wanted to be more aggressive on the offensive side of the field. The Elliotts form a formidable scoring line along with Ellie Thomas. The trio combined to find the back of the net 100 times last year and dished out 68 assists.
Emersyn is a 2022 Rogers Scholar, a program that focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service for rising juniors, and started a clothing drive for teens in her community through the Fostering Possibilities Initiative.
“Where my position is at on the field, I’m always looking for the through ball,” Emerysn said. “I think it’s good if we can get up the field quicker and go from the outside to the middle to try and score. Sometimes, the shot becomes open and I can take it.”
“Emersyn has been a captain for the last two seasons,” Walker added. “She’s one of the easiest junior captain choices that I ever had. Off the field, she is an excellent student and works her tail off in everything that she does. She is an excellent role model.”
Both sisters have the ability to take over a match, but when they play together, it adds another dynamic to the East Carter attack.
“The team looks up to them with their work ethic and how well they play,” Walker said. “It’s their competitive drive too. They want to win and they push each other. They might get into little arguments on the field but it’s just because they want to win so much. They trust each other on the field. Ashlynn looks up to her older sister. Emersyn trusts Ashlynn to play her the ball every chance that she can get. They handle themselves well when the game is close.”
The sisters are so in sync on and off the field that they produced similar answers when asked what they like about the other’s game.
“She does well taking on defenders,” Emersyn said, “and dribbling the ball. I feel like because we have played together for so long, we know what each other is going to do. It helps us feed off each other and get better scoring opportunities.“ We have gotten closer by playing soccer together. I am really proud of the whole team and how hard they work every single practice. It has been memorable for all of us.”
“She’s good at handing out give-and-gos,” Ashlynn added. “We pass well off each other. We know what each other will do even without saying anything.”
Walker made it a point to increase the strength of his schedule. If the Raiders do claim a third straight region title, they will be better prepared to win a match on the state stage.
Walker wants his team to be successful, but the drive to win the final nine games takes precedence.
“I’d rather win a region than anything else,” Walker said. “I just want to push us as much as we can. In our next seven games, it’s a gauntlet of really good teams.
“We want to be more composed and be quicker. They seem like (terms that) could fight against each other but I feel like sometimes we can be too slow to set up an attack or we can get rattled too easily. From (keeper) Brayleigh (Boggs) to Ellie, can we stay more composed on the ball?”
The Raiders have opened the season with six consecutive wins. Since 2020, East Carter has only 10 defeats in 64 matches and just three of those setbacks have been against region opponents. One was a COVID-19 cancellation.
“Before the first practice this year, we talked,” Walker said. “I said, ‘Who cares that we won the region last year? Nobody.’ It’s a different team and a new group of girls. They still have that competitive drive of wanting to win. We don’t want to see the other teams win. It’s what you need to have at every level. I’m sure that’s how other teams feel about us. We don’t want to settle for the two we have. We want another one. I see that every day.”
Ashlynn Elliott believes the team can handle the pressure of the big spotlight. The current roster wants to take a huge leap forward as they navigate region contenders.
“We are going to play some good teams heading to the finals if we make it there,” Ashlynn said. “We just have to be physical, possess and stay calm on the ball.”
Girls Soccer Capsules
ASHLAND
Coach: John Cook
2022 record: 16-3-2
Top returning players: Milei Baker (Sr.), Kenleigh Woods (Jr.), Mary Beth Bolen (Jr.)
Coach’s outlook: “We lost seven seniors to graduation, among them our All-Area keeper Gracie Madden. Sophomore Mallorie Caudill has embraced the process of replacing Madden in goal. We return three of a very talented back four in Mary Beth Bolen, Caylee Tackett, and Calista Williams. We look for big contributions from Abby Baldwin, Macie Bevins, Emma Vanhorn, Emma Wiley, and Brea Vanhoose. Meisha Salisbury, Sarah Hicks, Kennedy Bradley, and Kylee Fields look to fill holes left by graduating seniors. We are in a tough district and region and we hope for continual improvement throughout the year to prepare for postseason.”
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Audisty Coons
2022 record: 2-15
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Olivia Pennington
2022 record: 10-5-2
Top returning players: Lexi Boyd (Jr.), Aubree Moore (So.) and Faith Burnside (So.)
Coach’s outlook: “We are currently trying to figure out our defense and are making adjustments after losing two of our starting defenders from last year. With our returning players, we have a very strong and positive underclass who are ready to step up to fill big roles on the field.”
EAST CARTER
Coach: Tyler Walker
2022 record: 16-7-1
Top returning players: Ellie Thomas (Jr.) , Emersyn Elliott (Sr.), Ashlynn Elliott (So.), Addi Tiller (Jr.)
Coach’s outlook: “The start to the season has been great for us. The girls are playing well and building off the hard work they put in during preseason. We are confident for the remainder of the season, and we have a very challenging schedule to get us ready for postseason play. I am excited to see what the girls can do this year!”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Abby Pfeffer
2022 record: 14-8
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brookelyn Lott
2022 record: 3-14-1
Top returning players: Haley Hall (Jr.), Lillie Sargent (Jr.), Cora Hamilton (So.), and Mikenzie Boltz (Sr.)
Coach’s outlook: “I’m excited to see where this season takes us. This year’s team has the grit and determination to make this a great season. I believe this season will be a turning point for the girls soccer program at Greenup. We have a 100% returning player roster along with a great group of new players and freshmen.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Heath Webb
2022 record: 10-8
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Sara Franklin
2022 record: 2-15-2
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley
2022 record: 6-9
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Jordan Barker
2022 record: 5-11-1
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond to email requests
RUSSELL
Coach: John Perry
2022 record: 8-11-1
Top returning players: Ava Quinn (Sr.), Eva Blanke (Sr.), Emma Stamper (So.), Gabby Williams (So.), Haley Daniels (So.), KK Howard (Fr.), Sophia Bagby (Fr.)
Coach’s outlook: “Our early season outlook, after our first three games, we are playing quite connected from the back to the front. We look very confident in front of the goal and are seeing a lot of cohesion, mainly due to our veterans leading the way, but also trusting the abilities of our younger players.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Aaron Martin
2022 record: 10-9-1
Top returning players: Keyera Reynolds (Sr.), Holly Brown (Jr.), Brooklyn Wilburn (Jr.), and Sydney Cecil (So)
Coach’s outlook: “This group has worked hard all summer and our goal is to be competitive every game and finish with a winning season. We started out with a tough schedule but beat a talented and improved Bath County team. Due to injuries, we don’t have a lot of depth coming off the bench, but we have a JV program this year for the first time in a long time. We should have a huge freshman class for 2024, which will give us a deeper roster.”