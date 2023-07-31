BELLEFONTE The score sheets that were displayed on the clubhouse wall at Bellefonte County Club had just one red number.
Lexington Catholic’s Charlie Spiller posted a 68 on Monday at the Ashland Invitational. The mark was good for a two-shot win and the junior received medalist honors. It was his third victory in a row.
“I just tried to keep it in play,” Spiller said, “and keep it out of the trees for the most part. I got lucky on a couple of holes. I made three birdies on the last five holes. The greens are nice here and they were rolling pretty good.”
Many of the players, including Spiller, have experienced the course before at the annual Bluegrass Junior, which is played at Bellefonte during the summer.
“I’ve probably played at this place 10 or 12 times,” Spiller said. “I play in the American Junior Golf Association event here. I missed the cut in my first year but tied for third this year. I am familiar with the course. It’s a good layout.”
“I felt I took some lines that some people normally don’t take,” he added. “On a couple of holes, I just took driver over some trees.”
Lexington Catholic coach Carson Stone brought his team to the tournament for the first time. The course presents its challenges but Spiller’s demeanor has greatly improved during his rounds and the mindset doesn’t let an errant shot derail his day.
“He handles himself really well out there,” Stone said. “He doesn’t get stirred up on one shot. He composes himself and gets focused on the task at hand. He’s come a long way and he is playing really well.”
Brody Kilburn (73), Torin Kirk (73), Kolten Kirk (78), Brady Mason (87) and Carson Blevins (85) combined to secure consecutive team wins for Russell in the event.
Coach Ben Wilson said it’s their consistency that helps separate the team from the field.
“They are a great group of kids,” Wilson said. “They definitely feed off each other. I knew coming in that as long as we could get our first couple of guys playing well at the start, the other guys would follow right in behind them. We kinda got off to a rough start this season. It’s the spark that we needed.”
Russell’s combined score of 309 cleared second-place Lexington Catholic by two strokes. Frederick Douglass was third at 316. Johnson Central and Rowan County each carded a 320 to round out the top five.
Bellefonte Country Club is Russell’s home course. The familiar surroundings aided the team’s comfort level against a solid field. Ashland coach Josh Agee said the tournament brought 90-plus players to the area. Sixteen schools had enough players present to be eligible for the team competition.
“We definitely know this course,” Wilson said. “The key for us today was definitely not to three-putt. We want to get that short game honed in. It’s something that we have worked on recently. Our top-two guys have been pretty consistent. They were firing early and we wanted to get everybody comfortable and confident out there.”
Johnson Central’s Max Bingham fired an ever-par 70 to finish second and Frederick Douglass’s Drew Edwards secured a 71 for third. Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson and Pikeville’s Cam Roberts each tallied a 72 to tie for fourth place.
Hickerson and Roberts played in the same foursome. Both said it was a fun round as the friendly battle commenced for 18 holes around tight fairways and a few difficult pin placements.
“We are pretty good buddies,” Hickerson said. “I love playing with Cam. He is a great guy and really good at golf. It’s fun to play with him and watch how good he is. He struggled a little today so I got the chance to compete with him today.”
“He played really good today,” Roberts added about Hickerson. “We played at Lakeside (Golf Course in Lexington) four days ago and he played well there too. He’s my buddy. We talk a lot. It was good to play with him.”
It was Hickerson’s fifth top-10 result on the young season.
“I have been playing a lot smarter this year,” Hickerson said. “I have been keeping it simple. I’ve hit a lot of greens in regulation and I am lag-putting a lot. I don’t try to make them but if they go in, they go in.”
Roberts won the East Carter Invitational and the Eagle Trace Invitational in Morehead last weekend. He’s earned the top spot in three of his first five tournaments. Roberts said the club that guided his fortunes did not have the same effect on Monday.
“I have been working on my swing a lot,” Roberts said. “I’m trying to get it consistent. I try to grind when I don’t have my best stuff. I want to put good scores together each day. I have been putting it pretty well, but today it was the complete opposite. I still managed to shoot 72 which isn’t too bad here.”
Pikeville coach Michael Roberts had the same assessment for his No. 1 golfer as Stone had for his player. Cam Roberts’s ability to remain calm on the links.
“Cam has been playing varsity golf since the seventh grade,” Michael Roberts said of the senior. “It’s something we constantly work on is attitude. It goes along with maturity and experience. And it’s the understanding that if you do have a bad hole, you can recover and get a shot or two back.”
East Carter’s Price Harris, Montgomery County’s Brett Marcum and Rowan County’s Will Jones joined Russell’s Torin Kirk and Kilburn to score a 73 and tie for sixth place.
East Carter coach Greg Cherry said Harris shows his leadership as his teammates keep gaining experience. Monday’s course offered another learning experience.
“All the kids look up to him,” Cherry said. “They respond well to what he said (on the course). I am the boys and girls coach and there are some days I have to go to a girls tournament. I lean on Price to take over for us for a practice or two. There is time for fun and games but there is also time to be serious. When it’s time to be serious, he is right on it.”
2023 Ashland Invitational Results
Team Standings
1. Russell (309): Brody Kilburn 73, Torin Kirk 73, Kolten Kirk 78, Brady Mason 87, Carson Blevins 85.
2. Lexington Catholic (311): Charlie Spiller 68*, Reece Martin 88, Chas Boden 85, Mason Morton 79, Andrew Perry 79.
3. Frederick Douglass (316): Luke Watson 76, Drew Edwards 71, Cooper Mullins 85, Ashton Gordon 84, Charlie Cox 88
T4. Rowan County (320): Will Jones 73, Christian Parker 82, Calen Caskey 83, Connor Christie 82, Rylan Beighle 83.
T4. Johnson Central (320): Max Bingham 70, Tanner Castle 82, Kaiden Powers 89, Cooper Blair 83, Blake Blanton 85.
6. Henry Clay (328): Wyatt Waterbury 79, Carson Nicholas 76, Henry Gibson 85, Charlie Bonillia 88, Genki Torihara 100.
7. Fleming County (331): Seth Hickerson 72, Adam Hargett 80, Parker Sills 81, Ben Gasparac 98, Kane Roberts 98.
8. Montgomery County (336): Brett Marcum 73, Owen Letcher 90, Chase Curtis 89, Brooks Bonfield 97, Isaac Brien 84.
9. Hazard (342): Waylon Clutts 79, Tate Davis 93, Eli Johnson 94, Cayden Williams 83, Noah Mullins 87.
10. East Carter (360): Price Harris 73, Andrew Tomolonis 89, Caleb Layne 99, Eli Harper 104, Aden Rucker 99.
11. Morgan County (365): Braydon Mays 83, Grayson Hampton 97, Caleb Perkins 95, Logan Lewis 90, Dakota Bridgeman 134.
12. Boyd County (368): Blake Cook 84, Ethan Rardon 90, Grant Slater 101, Drew Smith 93.
13. Pikeville (376): Cam Roberts 72, Mason Shearer 104, Grayson Jones 106, Jacob Lucas 94, Jaxon Robinson 112.
14. Ironton St. Joe (388): Eli Ford 77, Sam Walker 101, Jayden Fields 98, Eli Whaley 112, Rex Weber 118.
15. Ashland (400): Michael Agee 88, Drew Kelley 105, Reed Robinson 94, Aidan Mclain 113, Rilee Bohanon 133.
16. West Carter (409): Braydon Dehart 91, Nathan Webb 81, Jacob Owens 107, Brody Boggs 130.
Schools not eligible for team competition
Greenup County: Evan Johnson 92.
Rose Hill: Bryant Stephens 85.
South Webster: Owen Mault 76.
Individuals
Boyd County: Corey Hale 104.
Frederick Douglass: Anderson Lang 84.
Rowan County: Mason Minor 94.
Russell: Logan Baker 85, Sam Runyan 113, Hunter Underwood 118, Justin Crum 109.
*Medalist
(606) 326-2654 |