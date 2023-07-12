Drew Noble didn’t have any summer travel plans until he received an important phone call after completing his sophomore basketball season.
The Lewis County forward had his name submitted by an admirer during his last AAU stint and thought he would be a worthy candidate to play in the United World Games.
After an application process and Zoom interview, the selection committee extended an invitation to Noble to represent the United States at the global event.
Noble traveled to New York. It was followed by a plane ride to Germany before arriving in Klagenfurt, Austria, for the opening ceremonies on June 23.
“The opening ceremonies were huge,” Noble said. “They have so many different sports there from a bunch of different countries. The whole right side of the area was filled. All the competitors were put together in this big space outside. It was so crowded and loud. It was really electric.”
The United World Games has athletes from 30 different countries competing in 12 different sports at 30 different venues, including Germany and Italy.
After Noble received word about the potential of playing abroad, he consulted Lewis County coach Scott Tackett for advice.
“I told him I thought it would be a great experience,” Tackett said. “You will never hear me tell you not to go play basketball. I had to write him a letter of recommendation. … Through the Zoom meeting, he said he would be back in touch. They contacted him a little while later and said if you can do it, they would like to have him.”
“He met his teammates (for the first time) in New York,” he added. “It was a whirlwind thing. I didn’t know a lot about it either. He had a great tournament. They played India, Croatia and a couple of U.S. teams.”
Noble was assigned to the USA’s U16 East team. The roster included players from Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee. The team was coached by Gerald Stansbury from Annapolis, Maryland.
Players were selected nationally based on a combination of their athletic ability as well as their academics, leadership ability and character, according to a press release. The trip includes not only the international sports competition but the opportunities for personal growth and leadership development through international travel.
“Drew is a people-person,” Tackett said. “He has such a good heart. He is a great teammate. He’s a 6-foot-5 teddy bear. He is very appreciative of being in the gym. He doesn’t take basketball for granted. He’s a great student and he’s never had any disciplinary issues in a school setting. He is outstanding in all areas.”
Noble said the talent level that the group possessed allowed them to click right away even with limited preparation time.
“It was really cool with the way we all just clicked,” Noble said. “It was as soon as we met each other. We all got along really well and played well together. It was surprising because we only had two practices before (the Games).
The basketball tournaments were similar to the Olympic Games. Teams were divided into groups and played each other in a round-robin format. The teams with the best records advance to tournament play.
The U16 team fought through the group and moved on to the next round. Noble’s game-winning bucket against another American team made a huge difference in that effort.
“The team we played was located in Russia from an American army base,” Noble said. “The game was really close. Coach Stansberry was really good. We had a couple of plays that involved box stuff and cutting. He knew what he was doing.”
Noble’s team was knocked out of the tournament by a one-point defeat. The soon-to-be Lewis County junior said wearing USA across his chest is an indescribable feeling.
“It felt awesome to represent my country,” said Noble.
“You don’t know if you will get another chance to represent your country,” Tackett added. “I said if you can swing it financially, it would be a great idea for you to go and be a part of that. Drew is a very likable kid and he made a bunch of new friends from all over the United States. He said he had a great trip.”
Noble did not encounter another athlete from Kentucky but it didn’t mean the Bluegrass State was not known around the world.
“I was on a bus there and I was sitting next to a player from India,” Noble recalled. “We were talking and he asked me where I was from. I said I was from Kentucky. He said, ‘Oh, Kentucky. That is Kentucky Fried Chicken right?’ I was like yeah, exactly.”
Noble averaged 12.9 points and eight rebounds last year for Lewis County, which won the 63rd District and advanced to the 16th Region semifinals. He shot 53% from the field. Noble is expected to take on a much bigger role for the Lions this winter.
Noble believes playing internationally will improve his confidence and game on the court.
“I got to see how different countries play,” Noble said. “Under coach Stansberry, we had to play as a team. We had a lot of passing and had to look for open guys. For things that seem self-explanatory, you experience it on a deeper level. He preached defense a lot.”
Noble brought back enough memories to Vanceburg that he needed another suitcase. The chance to wear the USA jersey will be something he will always remember. He also relished the opportunity to represent Lewis County and his school on the world stage.
“With the timing of it, we didn’t get to celebrate it like we wanted to because the school year was ending,” Tackett said. “I hope we can do that when school starts back. We can hold him up as an example that good things can happen when you do the right things. From my perspective, Drew is a kid that does the right thing all the time.”
