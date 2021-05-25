Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.