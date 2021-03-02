OLIVE HILL The defending state All “A” Classic champions came to Olive Hill on Tuesday night.
If St. Henry wanted to get back to McBrayer Arena, they would have to earn it.
The Crusaders received a strong challenge from West Carter through three quarters in the state quarterfinals at John “Hop” Brown Court. St. Henry produced an offensive flourish in the final frame to propel it back to the state stage at Eastern Kentucky University with a 65-48 win.
“I love the way that team plays,” St. Henry coach David Faust said of the Comets. “They gave us everything that we could handle.”
“They were a step ahead of us at the start,” he added. “Even at the beginning of the third quarter, they came out and hit a 3. We decided to get it into gear. I give all the credit to (West Carter). They made us play like that. They did what they needed to do to win. I think we wore them down at the end.”
West Carter led in the opening minutes, 3-2, and kept it close in a tightly contested opening half. The Comets started the game with energy and were disruptive on the defensive end.
“We played some really good defense,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “We made it difficult for them to get clean shots at the basket. We knew that they are a very good shooting basketball team. We wanted to try and keep them out of rhythm offensively.”
Tyson Webb splashed in a triple on the Comets’ opening possession of the third quarter after a behind-the-back dish from Gage Leadingham. The basket trimmed the deficit to a point. Moments later, Trevor Callahan and Hunter Sammons hit consecutive buckets to give the Comets the lead once more.
Webb said the final score doesn’t indicate how competitively his team played or how close the score was during the contest.
“I give our guys credit,” Jeremy Webb said. “A lot of it is grit and determination. … Our guys have that mentality. We need to get better. We have some areas that we have to improve on. To take a top 10 team in our state for three quarters and change, we were in good shape.”
The Crusaders, ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll, responded with a 10-0 spurt that culminated with a Cory Shea steal and score before Jude Bessler drained the first of his four 3-pointers.
Sammons started the Comets comeback with a pair of baskets. He scored six points in the third frame. Leadingham added two more before the quarter expired to trim the Crusaders lead back to 44-41.
“We bounced back,” Webb said. “They went up by nine after we came out and got the lead. They went on their run, but I felt our guys did a great job of battling back.”
St. Henry (13-2) was only heating up. Ryan Butler canned a trey to open the fourth. Bessler buried two more from downtown and the Crusaders ended the game with 10 straight points.
St. Henry shot 73.7% (14 of 19) from the field in the second half and finished 58.1% for the game.
Bessler and Cody Teeten each scored 16 points to capture game-high honors. Wyatt Vieth added 13 points and Shea netted 10.
Sammons tallied 12 points for West Carter (9-4). Webb had 11 points.
The Comets now turn their attention to the postseason and the 62nd District Tournament.
“We can now step back and focus on ourselves for the last week and a half of this season,” Webb said, “and work on making improvements and getting ourselves better for postseason play.”
St. Henry will meet the winner of tonight’s Pikeville-Lexington Christian game in the semifinals at McBrayer Arena on Friday. The Crusaders are looking for their third state All “A” title.
(606) 326-2654 |
ST. HENRY FG FT REB TP
Shea 5-6 0-0 1 10
Vieth 5-8 3-4 5 13
Bessler 5-8 2-2 4 16
Butler 1-3 1-3 3 4
Teeten 6-8 4-4 6 16
Croyle 0-0 0-0 0 0
M. Setters 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ryan 1-3 0-0 2 2
Ravenscraft 1-4 0-0 4 2
McNamara 0-1 0-0 0 0
Fedders 1-2 0-0 1 2
O. Setters 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 25-43 10-13 30 65
FG Pct: 58.1. FT Pct: 76.9. 3-point FGs: 5-10 (Bessler 4-6, Butler 1-2, Ryan 0-1, Ravencraft 0-1) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Nichols 1-4 0-0 2 2
Callahan 3-10 3-5 4 9
Sammons 5-7 0-0 3 12
Leadingham 3-5 0-0 1 6
Webb 4-13 2-2 4 11
Jones 1-3 2-2 2 4
Boggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Dailey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Berry 2-3 0-0 0 4
Greene 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 19-46 7-9 19 48
FG Pct: 41.3. FT Pct: 77.8. 3-point FGs: 3-13 (Callahan 0-2, Sammons 2-4, Webb 1-6, Jones 0-1) PF; 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ST. HENRY 18 10 16 21 — 65
W. CARTER 14 10 17 7 — 48
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Jeff Callahan and Brian Keltner.