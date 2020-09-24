ASHLAND The setter position in volleyball is arguably one of, if not the, most important to a team’s success.
Boyd County senior setter Abby Baker has been a mainstay for coach Katee Neltner in her four seasons at the helm. On Thursday night she achieved another career milestone, notching her 2,000th career assist in a 3-1 win (25-12, 18-25, 25-7, 25-11) over Ashland.
Baker achieved the feat in the second set of the match on a kill from Carly Mullins.
“It’s kind of crazy, I didn’t think I was going to get it and I really didn’t think I was going to get it this season with COVID and everything kind of messing with games,” Baker said. “It’s awesome, especially pretty much back-to-back with the same team, it’s just unbelievable right now.”
Neltner knows how vital Baker has been to the program’s success in her time with the Lady Lions.
“She has been here all four years that I’ve been here, and in that time she has helped build it,” Neltner said. “Obviously without her hands, this program would not be what it is as you can’t run a solid offense without a setter.
“I would put her hands 10-to-one against anyone in this region right now.”
Boyd County’s height at the net made things difficult for a shorter Ashland squad in the outing, as the play of Audrey Biggs, Emma Sparks and Morgan Lewis were tough for the VolleyCats to overcome.
“We are huge, the biggest we have been at the net,” Neltner said. “Biggs adds that 6-footer. Emma, Morgan and all of them, they’ve all improved their vertical and their reach and my guys just hustle hard in the offseason.
“While we do have height, it’s just their athletic ability that comes out in the front row.”
Baker added that playing with so many athletes on the floor is exciting.
“It is so awesome,” Baker said. “It’s like our whole front row is all unbelievable, and especially with some of them being so young, they just are so talented and I love all of them.”
The Lady Lions led by as many as 14 in the first set, ultimately taking a 1-0 lead with a 25-12 win.
In the second set, Ashland rallied to tie the match. The Volleycats went up by as much as eight and held off a late Boyd County run by scoring the final four points of the set to win 25-18.
Ashland junior Bethany Ledford drew high praise from her coach following her performance in that set and throughout the contest.
“The team looks up to her, and they look to her to be a leader,” Volleycats coach Sarah Linn said. “Sometimes it’s hard, but she fills that role well.”
The third set saw Ashland unable to match the same intensity it had provided a set prior.
As a result, they fell behind 10-0 to start. They would eventually lose 25-7.
“When you don’t have energy and you don’t have fundamentals, there’s not really much you can do in the game of volleyball,” Linn said.
Boyd County built off the momentum from the third set to take the fourth 25-11, as the Lady Lions captured match point off a Layla Brown ace.
Neltner was impressed with her team’s efforts all around and also highlighted sophomore Aly Caldwell, who was playing in place of an injured Sophia Gifford.
“Aly stepped up. We have kind of dropped her playing time JV and have her step up in this spot right now,” Neltner said. “She works her hind end off and she has a positive attitude, and she’s just a great asset on the court.”
The win marked eight straight wins for Boyd County over rival Ashland dating back to 2018. Prior to that, the Volleycats (4-6) had a 30-match winning streak that lasted from 2003-2018 against the Lady Lions.
A win for Boyd County (8-2) over Ashland is always big, but Neltner knows this streak continues to be huge for her team’s future.
“I think it’s just the fact that we’re taking solid steps to build a solid program,” Neltner said. “Sarah runs a solid squad and Jessica (Williams) did before her, so just to be able to come out and compete in the district and not only compete but win, I think it’s huge for our girls and our confidence and the program.”