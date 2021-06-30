FLEMINGSBURG Ryan Lother told the Russell-Flatwoods 9-11 baseball team to keep their hats on.
“You've got a banner to hold!” Lother said after his squad overpowered Ashland, 16-1, in a three-inning mercy-rule Little League District 6 victory Wednesday at Fleming County Recreation Park.
Overwhelm and vanquish were equally accurate verbs to describe what Russell did in Saturday's 6-4 win over Fleming County and two mercy-rule triumphs over Ashland. (Russell won, 17-2, on Monday.)
“You had a goal; the goal is to create an opportunity for you all to keep playing,” Lother said in the postgame speech. “ … There are opportunities all around you in life.”
Russell pitcher Kanenan Jacobs struck out six to earn the win. He befuddled Ashland batters with a right-handed throwing motion as quirky as Chicago Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel's hanging his right arm at a 90-degree angle while receiving a sign.
Jacobs' mechanics: start in a set position; raise his left leg to a 90-degree angle; touch his right hip with the ball; show the ball near his right ear; and start the windup with the ball behind his head.
“We have a great pitching coach; his name is Dustin Paxton,” Jacobs said. “He teaches, really, all of our pitchers how to throw it and deliver it and speed it up.”
When Jacobs, 11, explains the mid-windup hesitation, for a second you think he has a Master's degree in kinesiology.
“For me, it just gives me more loading power in my arm and my legs,” Jacobs said.
Lother said Jacobs had been a reliever during the regular season.
“His timing was off,” Lother said. “So, what Dustin told him about was breaking it down into steps; and he took it literally. He's delivering results, so we're not messing with anything he's accomplished at this point.”
While Russell players, coaches and parents snapped smartphone pictures and otherwise celebrated in front of the scoreboard just over the center field fence, Ashland coach Jay Church told his team about obstacles they defied and opinions they changed.
“Five of our top players are playing with the 12-U (team); the rest of them were here,” Church said. “A lot of people didn't think we'd win a game up here.”
Russell needed just five hits to earn the win, with catcher Griffin Fisher's third-inning double was the only extra-base knock.
After Jacobs retired Ashland in order to open the game, Russell scored nine times and sent 15 batters plate-ward. Ashland walked four straight, committed three errors, threw two wild-pitches and hit Fisher.
Russell batted around in the second, scoring three times, and finished the game with a four-spot in the third.
Ashland avoided the shutout when Brody Bayless scored on a wild pitch in the second.
Next for Russell: the state tournament tentatively scheduled to begin July 17 in Bowling Green.
“Take the opportunities you're blessed with in life,” Lother told his team. “Seize 'em, just like you did (Wednesday). Victory is on the other side of the hard work you put in.”
ASHLAND 010 — 1 1 5
RUSSELL 934 — 16 5 5
Martin, Gillum (1) and Bush; Jacobs and Fisher. WP-Jacobs; LP-Martin. 2B-Bush (A), Fisher (R-F).