Carter County 8U Softball All-Stars coach Aaron Burton believed in surrounding his team with a fun and festive atmosphere as they navigated through the District 6 Tournament last month.
The environment became fruitful and successful. Carter County recorded five straight wins, an Area 1 title and the overall district crown in Flemingsburg.
“It’s about having fun with them and keeping them loose,” Burton said. “Some of the girls play travel ball. We wanted to win, but I also want to make sure that we were learning and progressing in the fundamentals. It is what Little League is all about (along) with making new friends. By doing that, the team has bonded really well and come together.”
“They are playing outstanding softball and playing well beyond any expectations that were put on the team,” he added. “I’ve coached a few of these girls since they were 4 or 5 years old. With the way they are playing together, and hearing how they pick up the small things that you teach them in practice and then implement it, that’s what it’s all about.”
Burton said the togetherness formed quickly and allowed the Little League team to fine-tune their skills. The players were so eager to learn, according to their coaches, and they progressed each day they were on the field.
“The team is made up of five different Little League teams,” Burton said. “It presents its own challenges, trying to get the girls comfortable with each other. Eight-year-olds are fun to coach. They are so eager to learn. When you put them in new situations, you don’t know how they will react. We had two weeks of practice, six total practices before the district tournament, and they came out and did more than I could ever ask of them. They were doing the small things and getting extra outs. Our defense was on a different level.”
Carter County scored double-digit runs in each of their five victories. They opened with a mercy-rule win over Morehead. They fended off Lewis County for a solid victory and closed out the Area 1 championship by defeating Fleming County.
Carter County finished off a comeback win against Ashland, the Area 2 champion, in the opening game of the district final series. Both teams entered with unblemished records so one club had to win twice.
Carter needed four runs in their final at-bat during Game 1. The bats came alive, and Hattie Morgan completed the win with a walk-off home run.
With weather approaching, and after the opening contest was played in a steady drizzle, the second game started after a quick break. Carter County pulled away to clinch the District 6 title.
Burton said he received contributions from the entire lineup but the comeback was spurred by the bottom of the lineup. Players are currently embracing their first taste of softball.
“It shows the kind of growth we have had,” Burton said. “The girls have really taken to softball and done amazing.
“It was the first time that we have been down. As a coach, you want to see how your team will react as well, especially with the younger girls. None of the girls gave up. They kept hitting the ball and listening to the coaches. They did exactly what we needed them to do. Weather was an issue. It was good for the girls because it gave them some adversity and they had to deal with good competition. The right two teams made it to the final.”
Burton wanted to see his team succeed, but when you are coaching young girls, you want to root for everybody on the field.
“The other team would make a good play and you would say,” Burton said. “‘Great catch and great throw.’ Some of the girls from our team played with the girls from Ashland in travel ball. The girls know each other. They are going to have friends from Ashland, from Boyd County, and all over through sports. It’s great to see that it has already started through softball. I give a big hand to the Ashland coaches. They did an amazing job with their girls. It was so close in that first game. Either team could have won.”
The Carter County 8U Softball All-Star roster includes Ava Bayes, Madalynn Berry, Hadlee Burton, Ivy Caudill, Bailey Crooks, Kyra Elkins, Harper Griffith, Abby Jarrell, Hattie Morgan, Gracie Sparks, Wynter Skaggs, Averie Whitt and Whitnee Yates.
Brian Bayes, Shawn Whitt and Aaron Gollihue join Burton on the coaching staff.
Carter County advances to the state tournament at the Marion County Little League field in Lebanon this weekend. The team earned a top seed and a first-round bye. Carter County’s first game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
Both Area champions advance to the state tournament.
Burton plans to keep the same mindset for a roster that has never faced a state stage. Carter County will travel with the distinction of being the program’s first Little League softball team to advance to the state tournament, according to their coach.
“I think the girls will handle it great,” Burton said. “My goal is to keep them in the same headspace that we were in at the district tournament. We try to get to the field early and get them warmed up. We get some music playing. I try to start every practice with a prayer and a dad joke. We want to get them laughing and having fun. At the end of the day, you have to remember they are 8. They aren’t signing Division I contracts any time soon. You are doing this for the girls. The girls want to win. We try to tell them that some people don’t get to play softball. There are things that are more important than winning. Having fun and making friendships, it’s a part of it.”