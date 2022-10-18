ASHLAND “Wow,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert let slip.
It was a proper instinctive response to what happened at Holy Family on Tuesday night.
Ashland and Fairview, all but dead even in volleyball action over the last four seasons, met for the fourth consecutive fall in the 64th District Tournament semifinals.
And for the fourth straight season, the Volleycats prevailed. This time, it was 3-1 (25-14, 25-11, 31-33, 25-19) in an elimination match on just the second day of the postseason between two of the top three teams in the 16th Region, according to RPI – an assertion both teams’ coaches backed up in separate post-match interviews.
Ashland (29-7) advances to meet Boyd County in the district tournament final on Thursday night. The Volleycats also added another win total on to their highest since 2010, when they claimed 31 matches.
Ashland first-year coach Phillip Caudill and the Volleycats knew that stat already, he said, before it was quoted to him by a reporter. And, though he emphasized Ashland is taking things one outing at a time, the Volleycats are already aware of the path toward that mark.
“Reaching that win total is not just satisfying,” Caudill said. “We want to play deep in the postseason. We want to compete in the championship games in both district and region.
“But it’s one game at a time. You never know. Tournaments bring out the best in people.”
They certainly brought the best out in the Eagles in the third set Tuesday night.
Already down 2-0 in the match, Fairview found itself trailing 19-11 in the third set before scoring 14 of the next 20 points to force extras in the set.
Back and forth they went – teams have to win sets by at least two points – and there were five lead changes and six ties after the Eagles got even at 25-25.
And on six occasions in the third set, dating back to when Ashland took a 24-21 lead, Fairview was down to elimination point.
Each time, the Eagles answered – for the final time on Graycin Price’s kill to set the final count at 33-31.
It was the highest point total in any set the veteran coach Lambert has led, he said.
“They showed who they were,” Lambert said of his charges. “We were real flat, didn’t play real well, and (Ashland) played extremely well in the first two sets. We battled back.”
That got Fairview within two sets to one. But Ashland took an early 2-1 lead on Gracen Layman’s kill, and the Eagles never led again.
They did tie it twice, the last at 17-all on a Volleycats error, but Ashland’s Grace Clark responded with consecutive aces to start a 6-0 run from which Fairview could not recover.
Layman added another kill for match point to send the Volleycats on to the final and into the 16th Region Tournament, which they will host next week.
“There was kinda pressure going into this,” Caudill said, with a slight grin. “We host region. We knew regardless we were gonna be there. We wanted to obviously play in the tournament. It’s just a team effort.”
Ashland led just 11-9 in the first set before a Khia Robinson kill touched off a 14-5 sprint to the finish. The Volleycats continued that momentum in the second frame, at one point leading 17-3 to cruise.
But then Fairview derailed any plans of a sweep with its sensational finish in the third.
“It’s just bringing the same energy that we brought the first three sets,” Caudill said. “We know when we’re playing seniors, and (Fairview was) a hungry team.
“Three of the best teams in the 16th Region are in this, so we knew it was gonna be a barn-burner, a good game. They’ve got good players, so we knew they were never out of it regardless of how many sets we were up or what the score was.”
The Eagles (26-9) tied the school record for wins set last season.
Price, Shelby Marcum, Kameron Fry and Kiera Loving completed their eligibility in red and black, but they will each play in the East-West all-star senior match, Lambert said.
He regardless described his emotion Tuesday as “heartbroken.”
“A lot of times, last year, they kinda let (2022 graduate) Charlee (Hobbs) take over a little bit, but this year, we had them all rolling,” Lambert said. “Just a bad feeling, but still so proud of them. Left a mark on my heart.”
Ashland is 13-0 all-time against Fairview in district tournament play. The Volleycats won for the 20th time in their last 23 outings.