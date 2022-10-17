ASHLAND Katee Neltner had one rule for her team when Boyd County met up with Rose Hill Christian in the semifinals of the 64th District Tournament on Monday night at Holy Family.
No diving for balls out of bounds.
Neltner rightfully so had reason to be a bit overly cautious with her team after a scary play that saw Taylor Bartrum hit her head on the bleachers while diving for a ball at Paintsville.
“I told them coming into this game—we had a little rocky at Paintsville when Taylor took a nasty dive—so, the concrete jungle makes me a little nervous,” Neltner said with a grin. “So, we were not pursuing outside of the court. If it shanks, let it go. That was our rule tonight. No one is busting their head off the concrete.”
The only thing busting for the Lions were the stitches on the ball as the multitude of big hitters pounded the ball onto the court for a 3-0 (25-9, 25-2, 25-9) win over the Royals. Bartrum led the Lions with 13 kills, including seven in the first set.
Bartrum elevated several times at the pin closest to her bench while launching missile-like shots toward the Rose Hill defense. When asked if Bartrum was jumping off the chairs to add to her towering elevation, Neltner joked and replied, “probably.”
With Bartrum dialed in early, Emma Sparks, Sydney Clark and Carly Mullins joined the attack at the net, forcing Rose Hill to attempt to defend the unstoppable.
“When you have that many options to defend, when you have all three options open at any given time, there’s just no way to defend that,” Neltner said.
Sparks tallied nine kills, including five in the first set. Clark and Mullins combined for nine more, with Carleigh Conley and Aly Caldwell driving the Lions offensive attack.
“That’s something that we really finessed last year,” Neltner said. “I think it's new offensively for Conley, pushing it pin to pin and in the middle. Aly is obviously comfortable with it.”
Boyd County (32-4) raced out to a 9-2 lead in the first set after Clark fired home back-to-back kills. Rose Hill pulled to within three on a Nessa Wright kill, but the Lions closed on a 15-2 run highlighted by a Sparks slam at the net to take the first frame.
Boyd County racked up 10 straight to start the second stanza while surrendering only points in the set to Rose Hill, which had had to play an opening-round match earlier Monday.
“When you come into a game like this, we’ve played them already this season and beat them definitively,” Neltner said of the Royals. “They’re tired; I mean, they just played the best three out of five. So, we had our advantages, obviously and the higher skilled team won tonight. But it's difficult playing these matches, too, because you have to keep the intensity up, and going into the championship no one wants to slack off because it might be an easier opponent.”
Neltner was also pleased with the work at the service line for the Lions, although she admitted she did not know what to expect because of the close quarters Holy Family’s floor presented.
“Serve is one thing that absolutely drives me crazy because it doesn’t take much skill to get a ball in a 30-by-30 court,” she said. “When you play in a small gym, especially coming from the atmosphere we have at Boyd County, it's harder because even though it's the same size court, you feel so boxed in, so you get a little claustrophobic. I was worried about serving, but we did a good job tonight.”
Boyd County tallied nine aces, with Conley scoring five.
Rose Hill (12-15) fell behind 11-5 in the final set but pulled to within four before Boyd County rolled off a 14-2 run to close the match.
“My girls never quit,” Rose Hill coach Heather Hensley said. “I like to see that about them. They have this spirit about them that says we can do it and we can push through it and do anything. They tried to play like that and Boyd County is a great team. They are ranked high in the state and they have great players. They did a great job.”
Boyd County will meet the winner of Fairview and Ashland for the district championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Rose Hill 3, Holy Family 0
The Royals looked poised to run the Irish out of their home gymnasium Monday night in the opening game of the 64th District Tournament.
The Irish proved they were not about to go down without a fight. After falling behind 4-0 to open the contest, Holy Family raced back to take a 10-7 lead after three consecutive Rose Hill errors. Volleying for position, neither team found a spark until Abigail Justus ignited a 13-3 run by the Royals to lead them to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-11) win.
Justus led the Royals with 10 kills while adding five aces in the win. Senior Reagan Evans added eight kills, giving the Royals a one-two punch at the net.
“It helped control the game,” Hensley said. “We needed good passes to be able to get good sets to get them to have good hits.”
Set two failed to produce a lead larger than three either way with four lead changes and nine ties before an Evans kill put the Royals in front for good. Justus dropped in three aces to close out the match.
“Every player improved dramatically from where we started with them at the beginning of the season,” Hensley said. “I look to continue seeing them improve. Most of all, we help them to grow spiritually. That is our No. 1 goal.”