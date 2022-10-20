ASHLAND The gymnasium at Holy Family was jam packed for the 64th District championship match on Thursday night, and those in attendance witnessed Boyd County win their fifth straight district title.
“I think this is a culmination of everything we’ve worked on all season long,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “This is the first checkmark on the list of the postseason.”
Boyd County won the title in a sweep (25-19, 25-8, 25-19), as Holy Family hosted its first district tournament in decades, providing an amazing atmosphere for the championship matchup.
“I immediately thought of the movie Hoosiers,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said of the uniqueness of the tournament setting. “I know both fan groups show up for these games, so it felt a lot like Hoosiers. It was wild and loud.”
After an even start in the first set, Boyd County looked to create some separation as an ace from senior Emma Sparks put the Lions up 7-3.
Ashland responded quickly with a 4-0 run to tie things back up, causing Neltner to call her first timeout of the night.
Out of the break, the two teams slugged it out. The game was tied multiple times before the Lions managed a pair of aces from junior Carleigh Conley to give Boyd County the 15-12 lead and had Caudill calling a timeout of his own.
“It felt like we made consecutive errors at the wrong time when the game was close,” Caudill said. “You have to keep errors to just one or two, but Boyd had servers that were back there and served seven or eight times in a row. That created the separation in the whole game.”
A few serves later, Neltner was calling her second timeout of the first frame after extending their lead to 19-14.
Boyd County kept Ashland at arm’s length before Caudill called the final timeout of the set, with the Volleycats trailing 21-16.
“This game is all about consistency,” coach Neltner said. “If you’re not consistent you can’t get ahead, and I feel like we did that tonight.”
Despite an ace from freshman Bentley Rogers, the set started just out of reach for the Volleycats, as the Lions charged to the finish line to take the first frame 25-19.
Ashland looked to catch Boyd County off guard to start the second set, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, highlighted by another ace from Rogers.
Despite getting a couple back, Neltner called her first timeout of the set as her team trailed 5-3.
The Lions rallied with a 6-0 run out of the timeout, with two aces from senior Ally Caldwell.
Now trailing 9-5, Caudill was calling timeout to get his squad back into things.
Ashland managed to put an end to what was a 9-1 run from the Lions, but Boyd County wouldn’t slow down and Caudill called his second timeout just a few serves later, now trailing 13-6.
“You can tell at time when the energy slows down,” coach Caudill said. “The feeling at the time was ‘let’s get this over as quickly as possible.’”
Just after that timeout, the Lions went on another run, this one 12-1 to win the second set by an impressive 25-8.
The Volleycats again seemed to catch Boyd County off guard to start the third frame, getting a 4-2 lead and causing Neltner to call her first timeout of the frame.
Ashland kept Boyd County on their heels for a bit longer before another run from the Lions, this time 5-0, had Caudill calling timeout suddenly trailing for the first time in the set, 10-8.
Boyd County slowly inched away from the Volleycats, leading 15-11 as Caudill called his final timeout of the night.
“You can’t trade points with this team,” Caudill said. “You have to be the one going on runs to stay in it.”
It looked like the Lions would storm to the finishing line, but the Volleycats refused to just roll over. Neltner called the final timeout of the match, up 22-18, to get her squad positioned to finish things off.
Just four serves later, the Lions were district champs, taking the final set 25-19.
Both teams now await the region tournament draw, with all four district tournaments now over.
“We’re going to practice over the weekend and refocus,” Neltner said. “Monday starts everything all over again. Everything we’ve done this season matters but at the end of the day, we’re back to ground zero come Monday.”
The 16th Region Tournament will take place next week at Ashland.
“At this point forward, everyone is playing with it being their last if they lose,” Caudill said. “There’s more effort and more energy, so we expect to get everyone’s best shot at home.”