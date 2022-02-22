ASHLAND Bill Bradley, who plans to retire after his 42nd year in coaching, spotted fellow former Boyd County softball skipper Geoff Stewart waiting for him outside the Ashland locker room Monday night. After exchanging greetings, Bradley asked Stewart what his adjustment period upon leaving that role was like.
Bradley won't have to find out for himself for at least several days yet. His Kittens beat Fairview, 63-26, in the 64th District Tournament semifinals to advance to the district final and next week's 16th Region Tournament.
Ashland led 42-9 at halftime before playing exclusively reserves in the second half. All 11 Kittens who played scored, led by Ella Sellars's 11 points. Sisters Jaidyn Gulley and Aryanna Gulley pitched in nine apiece.
The Eagles bookended the first-quarter break with Mia Newton's trey and Ashton Stidham's jumper to get within 11, but Ashland concluded the first half on a 24-2 run. Sellars turned a steal -- the Eagles' 17th first-half turnover -- into a transition layup with one second left on the second-quarter clock to set the score at intermission.
"I thought the varsity top seven really looked sharp tonight," Bradley said. "They stayed focused the whole time. That's all we asked. They played fundamental basketball and we got a little lead, and we got our JV in there and they did a good job as well."
Kiera Loving produced 10 points and eight rebounds for Fairview (10-19), which doubled its win total from 2021.
"We may not have the greatest talent and the best skill-set players in the world, but I will put these girls up against anybody when it comes to heart and not quitting and doing what they could possibly do to a win a ball game," Eagles coach Mo Mullins said. "As a coach, you can't ask for any more than that."
Fairview committed 27 turnovers to Ashland's four. The Kittens outrebounded the Eagles 31-20.
Fairview greeted Bradley before the game with a note and a $50 gift certificate to La Finca Mexican Restaurant, "because anybody that knows him knows he owns stock in La Finca," Mullins cracked, "and if he can eat there, that's worth a million dollars to him."
Ashland (20-4) will play in the district final and the region tournament for the 16th consecutive season. Fairview last made it there in 1999, when it was still in the 63rd District.
FAIRVIEW 5 4 9 8 -- 26
ASHLAND 18 24 10 11 -- 63
Fairview (26) -- Newton 7, Worthington 5, K. Loving 10, Stidham 2, M. Loving 2, Wallace, Meade, Ruley, Newman. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Newton). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 7.
Ashland (63) -- J. Gulley 9, Sellars 11, L. Wallenfelsz 5, C. Wallenfelsz 5, Martin 7, Robinson 5, Duckwiler 4, A. Gulley 9, Rogers 4, Thomas 2, Black 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (J. Gulley, L. Wallenfelsz, C. Wallenfelsz). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 6.
Boyd County 64, Rose Hill Christian 35
The Lions got everyone involved in Monday night's second semifinal, from the 13 that played and the dozen who scored to their cheerleaders.
After a Royals shot lodged between the glass and the rim in the fourth quarter, a Boyd County cheer stunt group set up on the block and the flyer poked the ball free.
Jasmine Jordan tallied 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (17-11), who will play in the district final and the region tournament for the 15th straight year.
They also handed coach Pete Fraley the 511th victory of his career, which ties former East Carter bench boss Hager Easterling for second all-time in the 16th Region. The late John "Hop" Brown of West Carter won 514 games.
Bellamee Sparks scored five of her game-high 25 points -- to go with 14 rebounds -- in a row to get Rose Hill within 14 early in the second quarter. Boyd County went on a 22-5 run the rest of the half to lead by 30 at intermission, capped by Taylor Bartrum's runner at the buzzer. McKenzie Moore's 3 at the 4:33 mark of the third set the running clock in motion.
"That was pretty much it, try to get everybody some minutes in a district tournament setting and get out of here without anybody getting hurt," Fraley said. "It's a little different heartbeat than regular season. ... I thought we did a nice job taking care of business early and move on and see what happens Wednesday night."
After Boyd County's lead reached its zenith at 37 points on consecutive Myla Hamilton buckets midway through the third, the Royals (4-17) assembled a 16-2 run.
"I told the girls, the main thing is go out there and have fun and just give me 100% effort," Rose Hill coach Kevin Nibert said, "and they got a little relaxed at times. They had a little run there.
"They fought hard. They listened. We're young. We'll get better."
Boyd County outrebounded Rose Hill 44-28 and committed 10 turnovers to the Royals' 19.
Rose Hill remains in pursuit of its first trip to the district final and region tournament since 2007.
ROSE HILL 3 9 13 10 -- 35
BOYD CO. 20 22 11 11 -- 64
Rose Hill Christian (35) -- Sparks 25, Hensley 4, Deerfield 2, Newell 2, Stanley 2, Wright, Evans. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Sparks 3). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 3.
Boyd County (64) -- Bartrum 4, Opell 3, Neese 6, Biggs 8, Jordan 16, Stewart 3, S. Stevens 4, Moore 3, Hamilton 4, Ray 2, M. Stevens 5, Ramey 6, S. Gilbert. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Ramey 2, M. Stevens, Moore, Stewart, Opell). FT: 2-3. Fouls: 9.