ASHLAND Pete Fraley and Bill Bradley said coming into Wednesday's 64th District Tournament final there would likely be no surprises between Boyd County and Ashland.
Enough so that the Lions correctly suspected what was coming on the Kittens' final play.
Ashland ball at halfcourt, down 47-44, four seconds remaining.
"We've seen them run a flare screen to Ella (Sellars) there, and I told Audrey (Biggs), whoever sets the screen, just step over on her," Fraley, Boyd County's coach, said. "Audrey got through the screen actually and they had to throw it back, and then Taylor (deflected) it."
Boyd County's Taylor Bartrum disrupted the play by getting a hand on the ball. Ashland recovered, but not in time to get off a shot. Boyd County held on to win by three points at Anderson Gym.
"She's one of the most athletic kids I've ever coached," Fraley said, "and tough, too. Just a tough, hard-nosed kid. She's always around the ball and makes big plays."
Bartrum had earlier dove in backcourt to cause another Ashland misfire after a Kittens rebound down three points with 49 seconds to play.
Bradley, the Kittens' coach, said Ashland wasn't spaced correctly on its final play -- too close to the sideline -- and took responsibility for that.
"We had two options off of that," he said. "Once we threw it, we were too tight to the sideline. We just didn't get a shot off. They ran the play right; we just were too close to the sideline. That's something we'll work on."
Boyd County claimed its seventh consecutive district tournament title. This one felt a little different, Fraley said, because other than Biggs, the Lions are new to meaningful postseason minutes.
"To have those other kids step in there and do it, it's just special," Fraley said. "Hopefully it's something we can build on."
Added Biggs: "It just shows everyone that we actually have a chance. We're a really young team, but we can win the region this year, too."
So concluded another Boyd County-Ashland fight to the finish. The two regular season meetings were decided by a total of four points, with each team winning on their own floor.
"We had them down eight at our place with a minute to go and they tied it," Fraley said of Ashland, "so we knew they were never gonna quit, they're always gonna fight, and any Bill Bradley team's gonna fight. He does such a great job and is a tremendous coach there.
"We knew it was gonna go down to the wire, and just fortunate they didn't make a shot."
When the Kittens did, Boyd County always had an answer. Fraley pointed to Sophie Stevens's putback 48 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend a precarious Lions lead to five.
"She slid in out of nowhere," Fraley said.
Biggs scored 19 points to pace Boyd County (18-11). She produced an and-1 in the final minute of the third quarter to stop a Kittens run, and she scored the Lions' final basket with 1:29 to play.
"The momentum went up from there, and I'm just really proud of my team," she said. "We finished that third quarter and finished the game."
Mikayla Martin led the Kittens (20-5) with 11 points. She went down and stayed down with 32.3 seconds to play, having cramped according to Bradley, and walked off under her own power.
With Boyd County's 512th win under his lead, Fraley moved alone into second place on the 16th Region's career wins list. He had been tied with former East Carter coach Hager Easterling. Fraley is two wins away from tying the late John "Hop" Brown of West Carter for the most in region history.
Boyd County led 17-9 after one quarter and built a 10-point edge with less than three minutes to go in the first half on Emilee Neese's baseline runner, Neese's corner trey and two free throws from Biggs.
But Ashland had it down to two at intermission with a 9-1 run over the final 2:22 of the half. Casey Wallenfelsz, Sellars and Lindsay Wallenfelsz each hit triples during the surge -- the last of which came courtesy of Jaidyn Gulley's loose-ball offensive board.
"I loved our effort coming back all those times," Bradley said. "All three games were decided by one basket. And we may see (Boyd County) again in a week, you never know."
Ashland presented Bradley, retiring after the season, with a rocking chair in a pregame ceremony.
"Somebody got ahold of somebody because I saw at least 20, 25 former players up there," he said. "That really made it special and I appreciate that."
(606) 326-2658 |
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Neese 3-5 0-0 1 8
Opell 3-7 0-0 6 6
Bartrum 1-4 2-2 5 5
Biggs 7-15 5-6 8 19
Jordan 3-10 0-0 9 6
Stewart 0-1 0-0 1 0
S. Stevens 1-2 1-2 4 3
Moore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 18-44 8-10 36 47
FG Pct.: 40.9. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 3-9 (Neese 2-3, Bartrum 1-1, Opell 0-1, Biggs 0-2, Jordan 0-1, S. Stevens 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 2-10 1-2 0 5
Sellars 3-6 0-0 5 8
L. Wallenfelsz 3-10 0-0 1 8
C. Wallenfelsz 1-5 0-0 1 3
Martin 4-14 3-5 6 11
J. Gulley 3-5 0-0 9 7
Robinson 1-3 0-0 5 2
Team 3
TOTAL 17-53 4-7 30 44
FG Pct.: 32.1. FT Pct.: 57.1. 3-pointers: 6-21 (Sellars 2-4, L. Wallenfelsz 2-7, J. Gulley 1-3, C. Wallenfelsz 1-5, Woods 0-1, Robinson 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
BOYD CO. 17 8 14 8 — 47
ASHLAND 9 14 13 8 — 44
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Roy Wright and Brian Keltner.