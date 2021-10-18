CANNONSBURG Ashland punched its ticket into the championship game in the 64th District Tournament Monday night, defeating Fairview 3-1 (25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20).
The win is Ashland’s 20th of the season. For Fairview, the loss ends a season highlighted by 26 wins.
“This loss doesn’t define us,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “We’ve had a great season."
The first set started out all Ashland. Lambert was calling timeout quickly down 9-3.
Ashland stormed out of the timeout looking even more dominant than before. Lambert was calling another timeout moments later, now trailing 19-5.
“We came in with energy and stuck to our fundamentals,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said.
There just weren’t enough timeouts in the world to slow down the Volleycats in the first set. They finished off Fairview 25-9 to cap off the strong performance to start the match.
Fairview came out for the second set looking to find some cohesion and rhythm, both of which it lacked in the first set.
The Eagles succeeded in that goal, staying point for point with Ashland for the beginning of the set. The Volleycats tried to pull away but Fairview would not allow it.
Linn called timeout after a 4-0 run put the Eagles within one. Out of the timeout, Fairview tied things up 16-16 and the set continued in that fashion.
With neither team giving an inch, Linn called another timeout down 21-20 to try to get some momentum going.
It was Fairview, however, that found the momentum. The Eagles took the second set 25-21, outscoring the Volleycats 7-1 to close out the set.
“We always talk about discipline and that’s what we were focused on,” Linn said about her team starting off so hot only to drop the second set. “You’ve got to stay disciplined.”
With everything square again, both teams looked to take control of the match in the all-important third set. It was a welcomed reset for Fairview, which went from looking overwhelmed to looking confident from the end of set one to the end of set two.
“I’ve always known that this team has tremendous fight,” Lambert said. “They have a lot of grit and a lot of toughness.”
The third set started out as a repeat of the second set. The score was tied multiple times and neither led by more than two points halfway through the set.
With the score 17-15 in favor of Ashland, the Volleycats finally found the next gear, outscoring the Eagles 8-3 to win the set 25-18.
Fairview entered the fourth with its back against the wall, looking not only to tie the match back up, but to keep its season alive.
The Eagles played even once again with the Volleycats to start out the fourth set. A few minutes in, however, Ashland went on a 7-0 run that put Fairview in a hole it couldn’t escape.
While the Eagles made some gains in an attempt to overcome the deficit, they kept falling short. Lambert called a pair of timeouts in quick succession, trailing 19-14 and 22-15 on each.
The Eagles rallied a bit, pulling things to 24-20 when Linn called a timeout to strategize over the game point. The Volleycats finished things off on the next serve, sealing the win with a 25-20 set.
The Eagles see their season end short of the 16th Region Tournament, an inevitability that was facing at least one of the top four teams in the region from an RPI perspective, since the 64th District is home to three of such teams.
The Volleycats now look towards the district championship game, where they will face the number-one ranked Boyd County Lions.
“Boyd is a great team, and we have to show up," Linn said. "We have to play to our own abilities and play as a team.”
Boyd County 3
Rose Hill 0
Boyd County handled its business in the night's first match. The Lions took out the Rose Hill Royals in three straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-10).
The Royals gave the Lions a fight, but ultimately were overpowered by the region’s top team.
“I’m happy with the way tonight went,” Royals coach Natalie Karle said after the game. “We came in as huge underdogs, as we always are, but we were calm and played our game and did the best we could with them.”
Boyd County never looked like it was firing on all cylinders until the third set. Even so, when a team has as much talent as the Lions have, firing on just some cylinders is enough sometimes.
“Our focus as we get ready for the game is to make sure attitudes are up and heads are in the game,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said.
The Lions will look to be operating at full strength when they face off against Ashland in the district championship game. That match is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Boyd County High School.