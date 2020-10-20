ASHLAND The players on the court weren’t the only ones to feel the nerve-racking moments of postseason volleyball at James A. Anderson Gym.
Ashland coach Sarah Linn saw her Volleycats play from behind during their 64th District Tournament semifinal against Fairview. She could feel the gravity of each point from the sideline.
“I was nervous,” Linn said. “I knew that we had the athletic ability to do it. It was just a matter of playing smart and getting the job done.”
Ashland did just that. It completed the comeback with a riveting fourth set and outlasted the Lady Eagles for a 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10) victory on Tuesday night.
Fairview took a 2-1 set lead entering the fourth frame and jumped out to a 6-2 lead, forcing Linn to hold a brief chat with the team. The Volleycats responded with a 13-1 run behind the serving of setter Kinsey Duncan and rolled to the 25-13 set victory.
"They work really well as a unit,” Linn said. “That’s what they had to do. That is what we have discussed. It will take all 16 players on the team. We are all in.”
Unofficially, Duncan dished out 22 assists to a multitude of teammates. Sophomore Sophie Suman tallied a team-high nine assists. Bethany Ledford added eight and Delaney Stacy hit three.
Linn said Ashland has many talented hitters on the front line who can put the ball down. They enjoy sharing the wealth.
“That has been happening at the end of the season,” Linn said. “You love to see it. You love seeing sophomores stepping up and see that they can swing at the ball. The seniors, too. It’s great to see them working as a team.”
Fairview (10-10) had leads in all five sets but could not build momentum due to its service struggles. A back-and-forth opening set included a 9-4 lead for the Lady Eagles. Ashland fought back to tie the stanza at 9-9. The set was tied on 10 different occasions before Fairview claimed the final two points for a 1-0 lead.
“The turning point of the whole night was serving,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “You just can’t make service errors. We get a three- or four-point lead then we hit a service error and they would get points in a row.”
“We try to tell them that you just have to get the ball in-bounds and crack it off the end line. We have been talking about this all year long. We talked it about on Saturday again. ... I thought we were going to take them there going up 2-1. That is the beauty of volleyball. Momentum changes all the time.”
The second set finale ended much the same way, but it was Ashland (11-9) that secured the points in the closing moments. Despite Fairview’s serving issues, it was Ashland that occurred a serving miscue to give the Lady Eagles the third set.
The Volleycats’ fourth-quarter surge raised their energy level as Ashland maintained the advantage before closing out the frame with a 12-point margin.
“They have the fight,” Linn said. “You have seen it a couple of times this season. It’s getting them to believe that they can do it from the start.”
Neither team could find separation to start the decisive fifth set. The score was even five more times before Ashland closed out the match with four straight points.
“They were making plays,” Lambert said of Ashland. “We weren’t getting the ball deep. We have been harping on that, too. Against most teams, if you just get it over to the attack line, they can do what they want, pretty much. It’s a hard pill to swallow. It seems like this happens too much.”
Charlee Hobbs led Fairview with 11 kills. Kiera Loving had 17 assists.
Ashland will face Boyd County on Thursday in the 64th District final.
