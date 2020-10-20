ASHLAND Not many coaches burn a timeout when leading 17-6 in a set.
Boyd County coach Katee Neltner is not like many coaches.
After Rose Hill Christian scored a pair of points on Boyd County at the net, Neltner emphatically requested a timeout.
“It was definitely a 'Come to Jesus,'" she said. “Rose Hill has skill and probably has more skill than they’ve had in years. We got lazy and were relying on skill … so it was a 'Come to Jesus.'"
What followed was a precise attack from the Lady Lions as they cruised to a sweep (25-10, 25-5, 25-10) of Rose Hill in the opening round of the 64th District Tournament at Anderson Gymnasium.
After the Lady Lions returned to the court, they outscored the Lady Royals 44-9, which included an 11-0 run to start the final set.
The Lady Lions were crisp from nearly every spot on the floor and capitalized on every Lady Royals mistake.
“If we give them a free ball, it’s just like target practice,” Rose Hill coach Natalie Karle said of Boyd County. “They are going to hit it and execute. When you give them something easy, they are going to take advantage of it.”
But Boyd County (16-2) did more than rely on errors to score points. Boyd County served 20 aces in the match, leaving one to believe it’s a skill that is well-honed during practice.
“Serves are one thing we don’t practice,” Neltner said. “I cannot stand wasting time on them. I feel like if you cannot make a ball into a 30-by-30 court, then you probably should not deserve to play on my varsity."
Another plus for the Lady Lions was freshman Audrey Biggs at the net. She tallied a game-high 12 kills in the match, many that sent defenders scrambling and one that nearly struck a labradoodle sitting with a fan in attendance after smashing the point into the back corner.
“She’s a basketball prospect so she brings a lot of that sport into this sport,” Neltner said. “She brings that extra little talent, extra little athleticism and obviously, she’s six-foot tall. She’s basically unstoppable if you don’t have a big block up there. She’s just a solid all-around player.”
Rose Hill finishes its season 4-6, leaving Karle looking forward to the future.
“Our girls are super young,” Karle said. “We do have some seniors, but we’ve been running a new system where we run with a setter. It's new for everybody and it’s the first year.”
Boyd County advances to Thursday night’s championship at 6 p.m. looking to run its winning streak to 16 in a row.