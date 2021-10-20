CANNONSBURG It seemed as if the Boyd County team that rolled off a 2-0 lead with ease in its match with Ashland got abducted by aliens when the third set rolled around.
“Aliens would be a better choice than what actually happened,” Boyd County coach Katee Nelter chuckled.
After Ashland recorded its first win in a set on Boyd County this season to make the match 2-1, the Lions exited stage left for a pep talk from their coach.
“A good ole come to Jesus meeting in the back hallway always seems to work,” Neltner said. “It was just a reminder that you haven’t won anything yet. You had two sets down, but it takes three to win.”
Regardless of the message, said message was heard loud and clear by the Lions as they cruised in the final set to defeat Ashland 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 25-11) in the 64th District championship at Boyd County High School Wednesday night.
Boyd County (30-1) was fueled by stellar outings from Taylor Bartrum and Morgan Lewis who seemingly picked apart the Ashland defense in the first two sets.
“Anytime you have to shift their defense, it’s good for your offense,” Neltner said. “Anytime you pull a block away, anytime you can divide the block, it’s always good to give your hitters many options. Once you start confusing their defense—at least pulling it one-on-one—you are in a good place.”
Bartrum led the Lions with 19 kills and Lewis followed with 16. But duo shared the wealth throughout the match, taking the big swings when given the opportunity. For Bartrum, that came on the first ball of the match when she hammered home the point. Lewis joined the attack to snap a 5-5 tie in the opening frame with a pair of kills that gave the Lions the lead for good in the set. Boyd County used a 13-3 run accented with a Bartrum kill that caromed off the Ashland defended and into the crowd.
Set 2 belonged to Lewis, who tallied six kills and three aces, all of in a floating fashion with such precision the ball would have landed in an open 5-gallon bucket just beyond the net.
“Morgan is always huge for us and she’s so intelligent in the game,” Neltner said. “She gives us a lot.”
Her sixth kill of the set gave Boyd County set point and Audrey Biggs fired home the final point for a 2-0 lead.
Then came Set 3 and Ashland (20-11) found a spark that pulled it back into the match with a 25-16 win in the frame. Bethany Ledford added six kills in the set and a 13-2 run gave the Volleycats the win in the set in which they never trailed.
“That just showed fight and determination,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “They came back with fight and I’ve told them, we have nothing to lose. We are going into next week’s (regional tournament). You just have to go for it and swing on balls and just work hard.”
Ledford led Ashland with 10 kills.
Linn said the ability to get Boyd County on its heels provides a positive lift heading into next week’s regional tournament at Greenup County.
“We know that Boyd is a good team, they spread the ball out and they have good hitters,” Linn said. “It’s great to have that momentum and work as a team and see that we are capable of whatever we want when we work for it.”
But the final stanza of the night belonged to the host Lions with Bartrum and Lewis leading a 10-1 run to close out the game in front of the home fans, something Neltner credited a element of her team’s success at home this season.
“Just the momentum of we haven’t dropped a match on this floor yet and I think that’s huge going into it because the girls played good here and are comfortable here and its just a good atmosphere to come and play anyway,” she said.
Both teams advance to next week’s 16th Region Championship with opening round games set to play on Monday and Tuesday.