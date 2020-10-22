ASHLAND Boyd County proved the finish is much more important than the start Thursday night in the 64th District Tournament final at Anderson Gymnasium.
Leading 2-1 in the match, Boyd County watched Ashland roll off six consecutive points to open the fourth set and trailed 10-3 before finding its footing to close out a 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19) win over Ashland.
Boyd County claimed its third consecutive district championship after winning its 13th match in a row, a far cry from an 0-28 season one year prior to Lady Lions coach Katee Neltner taking over the program.
“It says everything about the girls and their work ethic,” Neltner said. “My first year in 2017 when we were runner-up, the skill that we had was just untapped. It was undisciplined. The girls bring the skill. I just give them a little organization and discipline.”
After watching the lead evaporate in the final stanza, Ashland pulled to within one at 18-17, but could not slow down the Boyd County presence at the net as the Lady Lions closed the match on a 7-2 run for the win.
“The great thing about Boyd County volleyball is I have five solid hitters, so at any given time, someone is going to give me production,” Neltner said.
That was crystal clear throughout the match, with a trio of hitters providing double-digit kills for the Lady Lions. Emma Sparks tallied a game-high 21 kills—11 in the opening stanza as she staked the early 1-0 lead in the match for the Lady Lions.
“She’s a brute,” Neltner said. “She’s just uber-valuable all the way around. She’s an asset but she’s a little bit heady sometimes. When she’s on, she’s unstoppable.”
With Ashland keying on Sparks it left Carly Mullins to swing from the outside and her production came in key moments for Boyd County. Mullins’s presence was first felt late in Set 2 after a pair of kills helped Boyd County all but erase an Ashland six-point edge. With her second spike, Boyd County was down 24-23, but Ashland rallied to even the match.
Mullins paced the Lady Lions in the third set, earning their first and final two points with big swings from the pins.
“Carly has really shined this year,” Neltner said. “We moved her from middle to outside and then right side to outside, so it was really a whole new position for her. She really trained hard and practiced hard and she’s really honed the skill on the outside.”
Mullins tallied 14 kills, including her biggest of the night that ricocheted off an Ashland defender and landed nearly 20 feet up the exterior wall.
Not to be forgotten in the mix was freshman Audrey Biggs, who recorded 16 kills and had three blocks for points, including a pair in Set 3 of Gracen Layman that would make Dikembe Mutombo smile.
“Those are invaluable, especially when you are up against a big hitter like Bethany (Ledford),” Neltner said of Biggs’s blocks. “The way that she controls the net … if you can stop the ball from even penetrating the plane of the net, you are steps ahead. It puts it back in the other team’s court and it takes pressure off your defense, it takes pressure off your offense because all of a sudden, it’s back on Ashland to make the point.”
Ledford paced Ashland with 18 kills, hammering down seven in the second set to even the match at 1-1.
“It’s good to have hitters that read the floor that well and some that step up to play,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said of Ledford. “You almost have to be proud because she couldn’t do it without her team.”
Ashland used a little bit of luck and a lot of skill in the fourth set to open a 6-0 lead. By the time the lead grew to seven, Ledford had four more kills. However, she was limited to only three more the rest of the frame.
“Volleyball is mental,” Linn said. “If you change the momentum, it happens just like that. It’s faster than a lightbulb burning out. I just told the girls, when you get so out of system, it’s just something we have to work on and learn how to bounce back from out of system.”
Ashland fell behind 10-1 in the first set but had leads from the word go in each of the next three frames only to have Boyd County steal away two of the three for the win. Ashland’s largest lead of the night came in the second stanza after three consecutive Ledford kills put the Volleycats ahead 19-9.
Both teams advance to next week’s region tournament at West Carter.