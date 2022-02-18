ASHLAND The 64th District Tournament is set to get underway on Monday at Ashland’s Anderson Gym.
The tournament tips off with a girls semifinal doubleheader on Monday night. Host Ashland, the top seed, and No. 4 Fairview meet at 6 p.m., followed by second-seeded Boyd County against No. 3 Rose Hill Christian. The final is Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Kittens knocked off the Eagles 66-23 on Jan. 3 in Ashland and 57-7 on Feb. 6 in Westwood.
The Lions topped the Royals, 71-13, on Feb. 1 in Summit.
In boys action, top-seeded Ashland opposes No. 4 Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday at 6, with second-seeded Boyd County meeting three-seed Fairview in the nightcap. The title game is Thursday at 7.
The Tomcats topped the Royals, 82-44, on Dec. 7.
The Lions took two from the Eagles, though only one counted toward district seeding. Boyd County beat Fairview by nearly identical scores of 83-42 on Dec. 7 in Westwood and 83-43 on Jan. 4 in Summit.