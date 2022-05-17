CANNONSBURG Brookelyn Duckwyler slugged two doubles and drove in three Ashland runs on Tuesday to lead the Kittens to a 7-4 victory over Fairview to advance to the 64th District Tournament championship game.
Ashland (10-18) never trailed at Boyd County High School and scattered 11 hits in the contest, plus took advantage of two Fairview errors, to punch its ticket for the title game scheduled for today against the host Lions.
“A win in the postseason is a win,” Kittens coach Scott Ingram said. “Brookelyn Duckwyler really stepped up for us, and for a seventh-grader, that’s not bad.”
Katie Samuel’s RBI single in the second inning drove in courtesy runner Kyra Traylor for the first run. Duckwyler came to the plate next and smacked a double to the right-center-field wall that scored Arianna Hill for a 2-0 Ashland lead.
Duckwyler’s second double of the game in the fifth inning went to the same spot and drove in Hill and Traylor again. That hit came with two outs and the bases loaded.
“Bases loaded, two outs, I knew I just had to get a hit,” Duckwyler said.
Ashland did most of its offensive damage against Fairview starter Annabelle Menshouse, but the Eagles got outstanding plays from center fielder Jordan Rakes defensively and offensively.
Rakes singled off Kittens starting pitcher Katie Samuel to lead off the third inning. Shelby Gibson’s bunt left third base uncovered by Ashland and Rakes moved from first to third on the play.
Menshouse’s single drove in Rakes to cut the lead to 2-1.
Although the Kittens struck for three more runs in the third inning for a 5-1 lead, Fairview kept the game close.
Marista Tackett’s walk to lead off the fourth was followed by a double from Rakes. A throwing error by Ashland to get Tackett at home sailed over catcher Erin Patrick’s head.
That allowed Rakes to come home and cut Ashland’s lead to 5-3.
Ingram went to Jada Erwin to retire Fairview in the fourth and she went the rest of the way, allowing one run.
Erwin retired the Eagles in order in the fifth and retired the side in the sixth with just a walk allowed.
In the sixth, Rakes struck again for Fairview.
After drawing a leadoff walk, Rakes stole second, advanced to third on a groundout by Gibson and scored on Menshouse’s groundout to shortstop to make it a 7-4 game.
Kiera Loving’s bouncer to third then ended the contest.
Fairview finished the season with a 19-11 overall record.
“We had one of the best seasons in Fairview history,” Eagles coach Bruce Gibson said. “This was the most wins we’d had since 2004.
“I just have to tip my hat to the victors.”
FAIRVIEW 001 200 1 — 4 5 2
ASHLAND 023 020 X — 7 11 3
Menshouse and Tackett; Samuel, Erwin (4) and Patrick. W — Samuel. L —Menshouse. 2B — Duckwyler 2 (A), Troxler (A), Kersey (A), Johnson (F), Rakes (F).