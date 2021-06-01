ASHLAND Boyd County earned a spot in the 64th District Tournament final on Monday after it defeated Fairview 15-0 in four innings to open postseason play at Ashland.
The Lady Lions (22-11) took advantage of dominant pitching and an aggressive offense to move into Tuesday’s district final opposite host Ashland, though both squads will play in the 16th Region Tournament.
The win also extended Boyd County’s winning streak to six games.
Tori Badgett pitched three of the four innings for Boyd County, allowing two hits and striking out five. In the first inning, two Lady Eagles hitters managed to reach base – one on a walk and another on a single – but Badgett kept Fairview off the scoreboard.
Badgett also helped her team offensively with a 2-for-2 performance in three plate appearances and scored four times from the leadoff spot.
“You just really need to hit your spots and do what you’re supposed to do out there,” Badgett said. “I was just throwing fastballs, trying to work those corners and then try to throw some off-speed in there.”
In the bottom of the first, Boyd County wasted no time in stringing together five hits and scoring five runs to take the early lead.
In the top of the second, Badgett recorded all three outs for the Lady Lions, catching a pop-up from Grayce Newcome and then striking out the next two batters.
Eight Boyd County batters came to the plate in the bottom of the second as the Lady Lions plated four more runs on four hits.
After Badgett’s one-out single in the third, Haylee Thornsberry’s inside-the-park home run made it 11-0.
Four hits, a fielder’s choice and a Fairview error led to the final four runs that gave Boyd the mercy-rule win with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
By then, Badgett had been relieved in the circle by Kylie Thompson, who struck out the side in the top of the fourth.
Lady Lions coach David Wheeler said Badgett, Thompson and Sara Bays were all available to pitch against Ashland in the district championship game on Tuesday.
“It’s postseason,” Wheeler said. “We go with short hooks in some situations. So, we got all three pitchers available, which is a good thing when you go into finals.”
Fairview’s season ended with the Lady Eagles finishing with 15-16. Marista Tackett and Kiera Loving each had singles.
FAIRVIEW 000 0 – 0 2 3
BOYD CO 542 4 – 15 16 0
Menshouse and Tackett; Badgett, Thompson (4) and Peterman. W – Badgett. L – Menshouse. HR -- Thornsberry (BC). 3B – Kouns (BC). 2B – Goad 2 (BC), Bays 2 (BC), Thornsberry (BC), Kouns (BC).