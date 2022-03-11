The date was June 7.
Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler had just watched Lewis County's Emily Cole throw 191 pitches and subdue the Lions, 5-3 in 12 innings, in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals at Fleming County.
Nearly nine months later, Wheeler sounds happier than he's ever been. To his last molecule, he believes Boyd County can improve on 2021's 23-13 record and win the 64th District Tournament.
“We have a lot of returning players, a lot of good players returning – a good nucleus back,” Wheeler said. “Our pitching got a year older. We had a really offseason. We had a good weightlifting program this winter.”
Whatever Boyd County does could revolve around the quartet of senior Alex Blanton, juniors Haylee Thornsberry and Sara Bays and eighth-grader Jaycie Goad. The quartet accounted for 25 of the Lions' 33 home runs (nearly 76%), 41 of 72 doubles (57%) and 185 of 420 hits (44%).
Per Senate Bill 128, Goad reclassified this season and so remains an eighth-grader. Her .475 batting average led the team, and she had 56 hits with nine homers and 14 doubles.
“(Goad) works her tail off; she works as hard as any kid I've been around,” Wheeler said. “She plays high level travel ball. She's always hitting; she's always working out.”
Bays just about matched Goad at the plate in 2021: a .442 average, 50 hits, nine long balls and 14 doubles. She's strong in the circle, too: a 3.75 earned run average with 100 strikeouts and 30 walks in 120 innings pitched.
“The big thing is, we've been working on movement, location and hitting spots with Sara,” Wheeler said.
Blanton signed with Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.
“(She's) the only senior on the team. She hits anywhere in the lineup, plays anywhere in the lineup,” Wheeler said, “Second (base), third, shortstop, center (field).”
Thornsberry, who committed to Shawnee State University, can play second, third or shortstop. She and freshman catcher Kyli Kouns are the two top bag thieves – both were 12 of 12 in stolen bases.
Another freshman, Myla Hamilton, could start at first base. Juniors Makenna Mulhearn (a .385 hitter last year), Emily Shivel and Mia Johnson should make up the outfield, and junior Brooklyn Clevenger could play third base.
Junior Kylie Thompson could spell Bays in the circle, and junior Katylin Justice is a fourth outfielder.
“I think we can build on last year's regional semifinal game,” Wheeler said, “and compete for a regional championship.”
Ashland
Kittens coach Scott Ingram sought a song to summarize the 2022 season. His choice: “The Great Unknown,” by Jukebox Ghost, from 2014.
Ingram's selection is certainly appropriate, but not in the way he wants.
Losing seven seniors from 2021's 19-15 region tournament runner-up squad is challenging enough, but two of this year's three seniors – Kaythan Baer (torn anterior cruciate ligament) and Katie Crouch (torn ulnar cruciate ligament in an elbow) are gone for the year. The third, Taylor Hamilton, is rehabbing a partially torn hip labrum cartilage.
“It is the great unknown,” Ingram said. “We're not going to cancel the season or anything. We're going to go with what we've got.
“Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, obviously. ... We can't feel sorry for ourselves.”
Junior pitcher Jada Erwin is back. She compiled a 4.37 ERA behind 2021 graduate Kenzi Robinson with 66 strikeouts and 57 walks in 89 2-3 innings.
“Erwin's pretty good; she's going to keep us in ball games, and hopefully we can figure out how we're going to score runs,” Ingram said. “We're working diligently to be good defensively behind her.
“Jada's definitely going to be the catalyst for us this year.”
Look for sophomore infielder Grace Delaney, junior catcher/outfielder Erin Patrick and junior first baseman/pitcher Katie Samuel to provide much of the offense.
"Delaney is somebody who I think can be a consistent hitter,” Ingram said. “Erin has a little bit of pop in her bat.”
Despite everything that's happened, Ingram maintains a sense of humor.
“I'm going to have to keep a roster handy to remember everybody's name,” he said. “Now I'm going to have to look and know how to spell people's names and what their numbers are, stuff like that. Last year I didn't have to look at anything.
“We still have high expectations. What else are you going to do?”
Fairview
The Eagles' ascension from 2019's 4-24 to last season's 15-16 continues. Second-year coach Bruce Gibson said the reasons were as much psychological as throwing, running, catching or hitting.
“I think we just came to getting the kids to believe in themselves,” Gibson said. “My message was always, 'Family's greater than team,' and they had to become like a sisterhood. … They worked hard, and things just started coming around.”
Sophomore Annabelle Menshouse is both the starting pitcher and the leading returning hitter. She struck out 158, walked 35 and batted .470.
“She's a good player; she loves the game,” Gibson said. “Her role hasn't really changed.”
Junior Kiera Loving was next in hitting at .430, and junior Shelby Gibson hit .388 and drove in a team-high 42.
Sophomore catcher Marista Tackett was 34 for 34 in stolen bases. “Last year, she was at one time in the top 25 in stolen bases,” Bruce Gibson said.
ASHLAND
Coach: Scott Ingram (seventh year)
2021 record: 19-15
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach's outlook: “Obviously we're very young, very inexperienced. We've got to figure it out, and I think we will. … We've got to really figure out who we are going into postseason play because that's when it counts anyway.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Dave Wheeler (seventh year; fourth at Boyd County)
2021 record: 23-13
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: “I really like the makeup of our team. I like where we're going, the direction we're going.”
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Bruce Gibson (second year)
2021 record: 15-16
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach's outlook: “Better than last year. … We have power this year.”