After losing five seniors from the 2019 team, Ashland coach Scott Ingram wanted to wait and play a few games last season before gauging how the Kittens would perform on the field.
Ashland, like every team across the state, had to endure an extra year to find that out.
“I know as much as I did this time last year and I was hopeful we had last year to figure it out,” Ingram said. “I think we are pretty good. The goal each year is to be the best we can be at tournament time. It especially applies this year. The weather has been nice and that has helped tremendously. We haven’t had to be in an indoor facility or a gym. I am very optimistic about our team. We just need to be battle-tested.”
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler didn’t have to wait long to see how his young players and his veteran players would co-exist on the diamond. The Lady Lions won seven of their first eight games to start the 2021 campaign.
“Our chemistry has been great,” Wheeler said. “The older players have really established a leadership role. The younger players have a really high skill set. They really blended in well. We’re getting some on-the-job training. Overall, this is the best defensive team we’ve ever had. We have a lot of multiple-position kids that can play at a lot of different places.”
Fairview had several players’ first varsity experience put on hold after last season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We have a little more maturity,” Lady Eagles coach Bruce Gibson said. “They all have good work ethics. We have more leadership. Every starter that I have now is starting high school softball for the very first time. We are very inexperienced. I like the chemistry of this team. They get along really well, and they practice hard. They will give Fairview and Westwood everything they have.”
Ashland
Ashland ended the 2019 season at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. The Kittens advanced to the state quarterfinals and Ingram was hoping his group could continue that momentum with new players in new roles.
Ashland did not have any seniors last year and will still field several experienced players across the diamond.
“At the end of the day, it was sad for all seniors,” Ingram said. “But everybody missed a year. It was bad for everybody. It isn’t a complete do-over. We lost five seniors from 2019. We are putting the same product back out there that we were going to start last year with. It does help us from some degree.”
Kenzi Robinson and Jada Erwin are promising pitchers that are gaining valuable experience every time they take the field. Robinson logged two innings two seasons ago, but the duo had a total of 42 innings through six games and each have picked up their first varsity victory.
“Kenzi has some varsity time as an eighth-grader,” Ingram said. “It would have been good to get their feet wet last year in the circle. I think both of them are better than they were this time last year. Jada is physically stronger. We’ve had limited workouts and got better through travel ball. They will be a good combo for us.”
Ingram said the team is happy to be playing again but they’ve had to adjust to an altered preparation schedule during the months before the season started.
“All seniors have taken on that leadership role,” Ingram said. “There has been no continuity or consistency with the preparation. We aren’t the only ones in that boat. We haven’t been able to do the things we normally do to build team chemistry. They have accepted that role and they have all stepped up.”
Senior catcher Lauren Spears will be behind the dish. She batted .458 in 2019 and produced 60 hits, eight dingers and 37 RBIs.
Katie Crouch, Jaedon Boggs, Kaythan Baer and Kendall Hillard are a defensive-minded quartet around the infield. Seniors Taylor Craft, Camryn Cassidy and Tabitha Cassidy will bring experienced gloves to the outfield.
Boyd County
One word comes to Wheeler’s mind to describe his ball club this season.
Versatility.
Boyd County has multiple players that can excel at numerous spots on the field. The Lady Lions boast four talented seniors that set the tone for the program with their leadership and ability.
“All four seniors set the tempo,” Wheeler said. “Tori Badgett is a slapper. She really pushes the state of the game to where we want it. Emma Borders always seems to get on base and she’s a nightmare on the base paths. Kylie Peterman gets a lot of timely hits. She is very consistent. Megan Castle has started off really strong this year. She’s added a lot of pop at the bottom of the lineup and been steady at first base.”
Wheeler said his younger players have been just as consistent and confident during early games this season.
Boyd County had seven players batting over .400 as of April 14. Eighth-grader Jacie Goad was battinh .571 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Borders had 17 hits in 26 at-bats. Haylee Thornsberry also had three homers and knocked in 16 runs.
Alex Blanton, Megan Castle, Sara Bays, Goad and Thornsberry form a solid nucleus around the infield.
“We are really good at the number-three spot in the lineup,” Wheeler said. “Thornsberry can play many positions. Alex Blanton can perform at multiple spots on the infield. They are good at every position. The girls have really pushed each other to stay consistent and get better. It’s really rubbed off on all our infielders because they see how hard they work.”
Badgett, Bays and Kylie Thompson will occupy the circle for the Lady Lions. Each have recorded a victory in 2021 after not seeing much varsity time before this season.
“Those pitchers have been a pleasant surprise,” Wheeler said. “If you look at their stats, they don’t walk a lot of people. They throw the ball over the plate. It helps having solid defenders that can catch the ball behind you. Sara Bays swings it from the left side. Kylie Thompson brings it from the right side. Tori brings a different velocity speed. It’s been really beneficial for us so far.”
Former coach Geoff Stewart in back in the Lady Lions dugout. Former Fleming County coach Nathan Ryver is another new addition who works with the pitchers.
Kyli Kouns, Badgett and Borders will play in the outfield. Kylie Peterman will catch but can occupy an outfield position, along with Emily Shivel.
Fairview
Fairview will experience growing pains as its season progresses. The Lady Eagles doesn’t have a player on their roster who had played a single varsity inning before the year started.
The talent is there, according to Gibson, and the team is looking to accrue much needed experience on the field. The coach’s first order of business is with the glove.
“We want to play more small ball,” Gibson said. “We’ve been working on bunting and getting more runners on base. We’ve been really working on our defense. We just have one pitcher, Annabelle Menshouse, and we are trying to keep her healthy.”
Menshouse is just a freshman but has the tools to produce outs. Gibson is taking a calming approach with her in the circle and advising his pitcher to have a short memory.
“I just tell her to throw her game,” Gibson said. “Spin the ball the best way you can. We tell her that whatever is going to happen will happen. When we’re playing some of these bigger schools and they start hitting the ball, we just want her to keep pitching, do the very best that you can and stay relaxed.”
Kiera Loving will start at third base. Gibson said she possesses a strong arm and could be called on to pitch if the moment arises.
Senior Natalie Tackett has shown leadership qualities. It’s her first year playing varsity softball, but Gibson said she is becoming more vocal in practice.
“We have a couple of sophomores that have that same mentality,” Gibson said. “Everybody is following their lead. Everyone is trying to learn how to play the game. We are still inexperienced.”
Tackett will lead the outfielders in center. Marista Tackett joins Loving on the right side of the infield at shortstop. Gracie Holmes will play at second base and Shelby Gibson at first.
Eighth-grader Paige Johnson will catch. Aubrey Kitchen and Hallie Staggs will play in the other two outfield positions. Bruce Gibson said Lexi Lykins and Ashton Stidham will rotate into the outfield this season.
Gibson has coached in the Fairview system for many years at the Little League and middle school levels. Shelby Gibson, Loving and Menshouse were part of a state champion All-Star team in 2018.
ASHLAND
Coach: Scott Ingram (seventh year)
2019 record: 25-12
Where season ended: State tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I know as much as I did this time last year and I was hopeful we had last year to figure it out. I think we are pretty good. The goal each year is to be the best we can be at tournament time. It especially applies this year.”
Schedule
MARCH
30-Gallia Academy, Ohio (L, 12-7); 31-at Russell (W, 4-3)
APRIL
5-at Rowan County (L, 6-4); 6-Coal Grove (W, 3-0) 8-Warren East (L, 4-0); 12-Spring Valley (W, 6-0); 16-Nitro, W.Va. (Tri-State Showcase) (L, 15-4); 17-Boyle County (Tri-State Showcase) (L, 1-0); 17-Lincoln County (Tri-State Showcase) (W, 13-0); 19-Wheelersburg (L, 11-5); 20-at Boyd County (W, 7-0); 22-Lawrence County; 27-at Boyd County; 28-at Raceland
MAY
3-Fairview; 4-Johnson Central; 8-vs. Pendleton County (at Boyle County, Tylar Missbach Memorial Showcase); 8-vs. Franklin County (at Boyle County, Tylar Missbach Memorial Showcase); 11-Raceland; 13-at East Carter; 15-at Pulaski County; 15-vs. Pikeville; 15-vs. Rockcastle County; 17-Greenup County; 18-Rowan County; 20-Russell; 22-Dixie Heights; 22-Woodford County; 24-at Lewis County; 27-at Bath County; 29-vs. Lawrence County; 29-at Pikeville
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Dave Wheeler (fourth year)
2019 record: 25-12
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We want to get in as many games as possible. Where we are at now is where we were hoping to be at last year. We want to progress on that. It's going to take some time to figure some stuff out. We have a lot of variables that have made it kind of crazy this year.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-at South Point (W, 13-2); 30-at Paintsville (W, 6-1)
APRIL
2-at Harrison County (L, 8-5); 3-Russell (W, 21-14); 5-at Mason County (W, 11-1); 10-Martin County (16-1); 10- Morgan County (W, 13-3); 12-at Wayne, W.Va. (W, 18-3); 16-Boyle County (Tri-State Showcase) (L, 15-0); 17-Mercer County (Tri-State Showcase) (W, 11-3); 17-Corbin (Tri-State Showcase) (W, 7-6); 20-Ashland (L, 7-0); 22-Greenup County; 23-at Lewis County; 24-Fairview; 24-Bath County; 26-at Elliott County; 27-at Ashland; 29-East Carter
MAY
6-at Greenup County; 7-South Point (DH); 8-Spring Valley; 8-Henry Clay; 11-Lewis County; 13-at Raceland; 14-at Lawrence County; 15-Elliott County; 15-Belfry; 17-at Huntington High; 18-Lawrence County; 20-Bath County; 24-Mason County; 25-at Martin County; 27-at Russell
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Bruce Gibson (second year)
2019 record: 4-24
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I think we could have a pretty good season. We definitely got some tough games. There are some really good teams in this region. I found some smaller schools like us where we should be able to compete.”
Schedule
MARCH
29-Breathitt County (L, 11-1); 30-Morgan County (W, 8-2)
APRIL
13-at Raceland (16th Region All “A” Classic) (L, 16-1); 16-Elliott County (L, 20-0); 17-East Carter (L, 14-1); 19-at Breathitt County (L, 11-1); 20-at Burgin (W, 18-3); 22-West Carter; 23-at Boyd County; 26-Hannan, W.Va.; 27-Russell, 29-at Sciotoville Community, Ohio
MAY
1-Mason County (at Elliott County, Battle in the Hook); 3-at Ashland; 4-Tolsia, W.Va.; 6-Sciotoville Community, Ohio; 8-at Hannan, W.Va.; 10-Bath County; 11-at East Carter; 13-at Menifee County; 17-at Morgan County; 18-at Tolsia, W.Va.; 20-Burgin; 21-at Elliott County; 24-at Russell; 25-at Bath County; 27-at Menifee County; 28-at Augusta