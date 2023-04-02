The Boyd County lineup still features plenty of offensive punch this season.
The Lions are undefeated as they head to their spring break trip at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this week. The bountiful bats will accompany the team on the annual voyage south.
Boyd County has produced 32 extra-base hits in its first seven games and a team batting average near .500.
“We have 23 players on the roster and we talk about competing every day,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “We get six different pitchers in practice and we get a lot of live looks that resemble what we get in a game. It’s really been beneficial to us. We want to take advantage of any opportunity that we can to carry over to games and get better.”
Ashland coach Scott Ingram said the offseason focus and emphasis has been on defense. The Kittens gave up too many extra batters and bases to opponents last year. The season is a progression, and the Ashland skipper sees his team’s devotion to improvement in that area.
“It’s something that we are not quite where we want be yet,” Ingram said. “Our opening-day game was kind of like Groundhog Day. We have shored up some stuff and are looking better. I think it’s who minimizes extra bases for the other team that determines a lot of ball games. We are getting there.”
Fairview coach Bruce Gibson saw an inspired team as well during the preseason after the Eagles recorded 19 wins in 2022.
Gibson found a club devoted to put in the extra effort with several players experiencing new roles this year.
“The team has put in more work in the offseason,” Gibson said. “They’ve been working on their craft with their bat speed and the glove. They are working hard.”
Boyd County
Boyd County will play with lofty expectations this season and are fully aware of the talent in the 16th Region. Wheeler said his team stays hungry to improve and stays ready for another postseason run.
“They get along really well,” Wheeler said. “We have that mindset to get to the ball park and get better every day. It really goes a long way. We have a lot components that we can use and I try to stress that we need every component to be successful. It’s really worked well to our advantage.”
The Lions have youth on the roster but boasts plenty of experience, even from the underclassmen. Young players have already seen varsity innings and can lean on that experience they’ve already gained within the program.
The 12U Little League All-Stars won a state championship last summer and advanced to regionals in Indiana. Several members of that team are contributing and practicing with the varsity team.
“We want to play a lot of games,” Wheeler said. “We play a full JV schedule. We want all the players to get a lot of work in, so if something happens, we can play others and not skip a beat. We have good players and a good culture here.”
Sara Bays had surgery in November and saw her first outing in the circle on March 25. The senior leads the team in RBIs and shares the top spot in home runs with Jaycie Goad at five.
Kylie Thompson and Haeleigh Sharp each have 3-0 records and ERAs under three in the Lions’ circle. Elyn Simpkins, Brooke Jacobs and Lacyn Black highlight a deep pitching department for Boyd County.
The Lions have four hitters batting over .500 as of March 31. Kyli Kouns (.512) will be the primary catcher. Goad (.593) became the program’s career home run record holder as a freshman last month. Makenna Mulhearn (.579) will spend time in the outfield. Savanna Henderson (.524) plays in the infield.
Myla Hamilton can occupy several positions effectively. Shelby Gauze and Hamilton can also play catcher. Goad is at shortstop. Grace Stephens, Sharp and Simpkins will be at second base. Bays has the glove at first.
Emily Shivel, Maddison Badgett, Elise Sparks, Gracie Gilbert, Reagan Robbins, Kera Long, Bonnie Smith and Addison Miller are outfield options. Taylor Culp could see time on the infield.
Ashland
Ashland could only collect 10 wins last season and it’s provided plenty of motivation in the offseason. Ingram seldom pays close inspection to records in March but expects to see his team to play their best softball in May.
“We brought it up,” Ingram said of the win total. “It’s not what we want, but it’s not about the wins in March. We want to be playing well in May regardless of what our record is. I don’t know if we ever got there last year. A lot of it depends on our defense. That’s what we are trying to figure out. It’s been a point of emphasis all offseason.”
Ingram said the leadership has been well-received. The winds of change hopefully will point to victories when the Kittens need it the most. The coach pointed to one player that will impact the team from the circle.
“We will go as far as Jada (Erwin) can take us in the circle,” Ingram said, “and I think that could be a long way. Katie (Samuel) and Addi Laine are both very important pieces to the puzzle. They are valuable in the aspect of having a deep rotation. Katie pitched well last year. Addi is young. I’m excited from what I’ve seen from her.”
Laine hurled a complete-game shutout at Coal Grove on Thursday.
Erin Patrick leads the Kittens with a .370 average as of March 31, and will be behind the plate at catcher. Aubrey Foster will see time there as well. Samuel will play at first, along with Riley Harmon, when she is not in the circle.
Ingram said the infield and outfield combinations will change depending on who is pitching. Jenna and Grace Delaney, Maddie Kersey will also see time at different infield positions.
Aubrey McCreary, Alauna Troxler and Ashley Ingram are athletic players who will be catching fly balls in the outfield.
Fairview
Fairview entered the new season without two of its senior leaders on the field. Kiera Loving and Ashton Stidham both suffered knee injuries during the basketball season which derailed their campaign on the diamond.
Gibson feels their presence in the dugout and the support they give their teammates will have a positive effect on the rest of the club.
“Yeah, there’s been a lot of tears with our girls,” Gibson said. “It’s been a motto with our girls. We have to be a family. This group is really kind of like a band of sisters. Kiera and Ashton are still at games and cheering them on. Our bond is stronger with their presence in the dugout. It’s really helped us out.”
Annabelle Menshouse is back in the circle for the Eagles. She’s also hitting at the plate with a .609 average as of March 31. Gibson said her pitcher brings a toughness to the circle that is shared by the rest of the team. The enhanced mindset was evident in a recent comeback win over West Carter.
“I think that she’s matured,” Gibson said. “There were times we wouldn’t have our best game. It really started to bother her. She is confident with her pitches. She has battled more.
“The girls see her battling and they just keep playing hard. We kept battling against West Carter (on March 17). We had some errors and they jumped out big on us. They kept playing and we pulled it out to win, 11-10.”
Kiera’s sister, Maddie, will play her position at third base. She wants to play well for her sister, according to her coach. Junior CJ Shannon will occupy shortstop. Kailyn Adkins has a good glove at second. Shelby Gibson, who passed 100 career RBIs last week, plays at first. Gibson leads the team with a .630 batting average.
Marista Tackett, who Gibson calls his best athlete, will primarily be at catcher but can play multiple spots. Paige Johnson catches and will see time at second and third.
Hannah Ruley, Jalyn Smith, Olivia Meade and Hallie Staggs will stand guard in the outfield.
2023 64th District Softball Capsules
ASHLAND
Coach: Scott Ingram (ninth season)
2022 record: 10-20
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’re just looking for some consistency, especially on defense. It was our weak spot last year. We also want to improve on offense. We have already solidified some things so I feel that we will have a pretty good year.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Dave Wheeler (sixth season)
2022 record: 23-9
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of expectations and a lot of goals. It’s a long season and we’re going to make progressions every day to achieve those goals.”
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Bruce Gibson (third season)
2022 record: 19-11
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I believe we are going to have a good season. We are starting out without two of our seniors who tore their ACL during basketball. We are short-handed but it allows some other girls to step up. They have put those two girls in their hearts.”
16th Region Preseason Team and Player Softball Rankings
(Voted on by region coaches)
Teams
1. Lewis County
2. Boyd County
3. Bath County
4. Rowan County
5. Raceland
6. East Carter
7. Ashland
8. Russell
9. Greenup County
10. Fleming County
Players
1. Emily Cole (Lewis County)
2. Kayla Sullivan (Lewis County)
3. Haven Ford (Rowan County)
4. Jaycie Goad (Boyd County)
5. Kirsten Vice (Bath County)
6. Sara Bays (Boyd County)
7. Lili Smith (Russell)
8. Ariana Adams (Fleming County)
9. Gracie Rogers (Menifee County)
T10. Skyler Lawrence (Greenup County
T10. Taylor Hodson (Bath County)