CANNONSBURG Kyli Kouns never stopped running from second base.
The Boyd County catcher used her stellar speed to score a second run in the fifth inning, which put a roadblock in a promising Ashland rally on Wednesday.
The Lions plated five early runs in the first inning and the quick lead stood up in a 9-3 win in the 64th District Tournament championship on their home field.
“Kyli Kouns is the most aggressive base runner in the region,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “We always talk about that if you have a good chance to run it back before they field the ball, you need to read it. She did a good job with that.”
The Kittens had closed the early gap to two runs when Boyd County came to bat in the fifth frame. Makenna Mulhearn reached base after getting plunked in the arm. Maddison Badgett replaced her as a pinch runner.
After a pair of outs, Kouns hit an offering deep in the hole of the left side of the infield. Kouns beat the throw to the bag at first.
A wild pitch moved the runners along. A grounder went to second base but the infielder bobbled the spinning ball, allowing Badgett to cross the plate. Kouns kept it in overdrive and beat the throw home to provide some much-needed separation.
Raegan Robbins recorded her own timely play off the bench in the sixth inning. The eighth-grader lined a double to plate two more runs and give starting pitcher Kylie Thompson a six-run cushion entering the seventh stanza.
“She is going to produce,” Wheeler said. “I’ve told her to keep working. You will do great things. She’s done a lot of cage work and she did everything I expected her to do in that situation.”
Boyd County got on the board quickly in the first inning. Elyn Simpkins started a string of four consecutive base hits with a single. Jaycie Goad followed with a double to the center field wall to put two runners in scoring position.
Sara Bays lined the first pitch she saw into right field for a two-run single. After a hit by Savanna Henderson and a walk, the Lions had the bases loaded
Boyd County added two to the tally after Makenna Mulhearn was hit by a pitch and Emily Shivel forced a free pass.
“I am really proud of my kids,” Wheeler said. “You always want to win a district. Each one is more important because you want it for your seniors. We’ve won the last six games against Ashland. We’ve put an emphasis on that after we struggled coming out of COVID-19. The young kids come out, step up and play hard. I got the chance today to play a lot of people.”
Addi Laine came on in relief in the first inning. She stalled the Lions’ offensive surge and kept Ashland within shouting distance.
Ingram said the eighth-grader showed toughness in the tense moments.
“It’s been a tough week for her,” Ingram said. “She got a little down on herself. But I was proud of the way she came out and killed their momentum.”
It only took Ashland one at-bat to score more runs than in the previous two meetings with rival Boyd County this season.
The Kittens grabbed their share of the momentum in the top of the fourth inning. The first five batters reached base to start the frame, three on singles along with a walk and a Lions’ miscue.
Aubrey Foster recorded an RBI single and Katie Samuel added two more runs with a solid hit.
“I was proud of them,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “We could have very easily, especially after the way the year has gone, packed it in and be done in three. We came back and made it a ball game. We are close and we are playing our best at the right time of the year.”
Boyd County (25-8)) won its second straight 64th District title. Both teams will be in the 16th Region Tournament field when the brackets are announced on Friday.
“I always have high expectations for my team,” Ingram said. “We just need to catch a break. You have to be lucky and good. We aren’t getting a lot of luck right now. I know it sounds silly but you need a play to go your way. Every button I push seems to backfire. At some point, I will get some stuff right. I think we will make some noise next week.”
Bays was 2 for 4 for the Lions. Henderson tallied three hits in four at-bats.
Erin Patrick collected a 3-for-4 night at the plate for the Ashland (8-23).
ASHLAND 000 300 0 — 3 8 1
BOYD CO. 500 022 X — 9 12 2
Erwin, Laine (1) and Patrick; Thompson and Kouns. W—Thompson. L—Erwin. 2B—Goad (BC), Henderson (BC), Shivel (BC), Robbins (BC).