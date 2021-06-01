ASHLAND After Ashland put its first three batters on base, Boyd County decided to make a quick pitching change to begin the 64th District championship game.
Kittens coach Scott Ingram never had to show the same concern with his hurler in the circle. He hasn’t had to worry about that position all season.
Kenzi Robinson retired the first 13 batters she faced and allowed just four hits the rest of the way. Ashland defeated the Lady Lions for the third time this year and earned its first district crown since 2017 with a 9-1 win at the Ashland Softball Complex on Tuesday night.
“She was lights out,” Ingram said of Robinson. “(Assistant coach) Brad (Hamilton) called a great game and Kenzi executed it almost to perfection. We were flawless defensively. It was the right time to put it all together.”
Robinson said she felt good during warm-ups and placed her pitches where she wanted to during the game.
The senior was also productive at the plate with a 3-for-4 night. Robinson recorded four RBIs.
“I can feel when it’s going to be a good day,” Robinson said. “We haven’t played for a little bit, so I’ve had time to rest my arm. I was locked and loaded today. It was an exciting game.”
Robinson has given up just three runs in three games to Boyd County this season. Emma Borders broke up the perfect outing with a double to the center-field wall in the fifth frame.
Robinson said the Kittens’ rival brings out the best in her game. She still referred to it as a friendly rivalry.
“It’s all about history,” Robinson said. “Ever since I was in eighth grade, we have always wanted to beat Boyd County. I played travel ball with Alex (Blanton) forever and I grew up with Sara Bays. ... It really lit a fire under us. We really wanted it tonight.”
Both teams will advance to the 16th Region Tournament next week. Wheeler will hope for a better start if the two teams meet again for a fourth time.
“She commanded the batter’s box, and we didn’t,” Wheeler said of Robinson. “We can’t play catch up all the time. She did a good job. I don’t believe that they wanted more than we did but (Robinson) had our number again.”
The Kittens opened the home half of the first inning with a hit batsman and a pair of walks to load the bases. Robinson contributed to her own cause with a two-run hard-hit single past the Lady Lions shortstop.
New Boyd County pitcher Sara Bays snagged a liner later in the frame and doubled off a runner at first base to quell the early Ashland threat. Bays handled a groundout to end the inning.
Jaedon Boggs’s opposite-field single followed Tabitha Cassidy’s double in the same direction. Cassidy raced home from second.
“They were ready to hit tonight,” Ingram said of his lineup. “It is a credit to them. They came to play. We’ve seen spurts of it during the season. It’s about as good as we could play right there.”
“The play was fantastic,” he added, “but it was our whole mindset and energy for the whole game. It’s what we have been looking for all year.”
Lauren Spears collected her ninth home run of the season in the next inning. She smoked a laser over the center-field fence with the first pitch she saw in the third stanza to give Ashland a 4-0 lead.
Spears was officially 1 for 1 after receiving two intentional walks in her final two at-bats. Robinson cashed in on another opportunity to drive in runs.
She knocked it two more with a base hit in the sixth inning.
“It’s extremely important,” Robinson said of her focus on hitting. “If I didn’t produce those hits, the score might not have been what it was because when they walked Lauren, I knew that I had to capitalize on it.”
Kendall Hillard was 2 for 4. Her final two base hits drove in three runs.
“I have all the confidence in the world in my team,” Robinson said. “And they think the same of me. I think we win games because of that.”
Boyd County scored its only run in the sixth with back-to-back doubles from Tori Badgett and Haylee Thornsberry.
“We need to reset,” Wheeler said. “We need to take this game and put it behind us and get ready for Saturday. There are a lot of teams that would like to be in our place at the region tournament. I told the girls that good things can happen. (Next week) could be a whole different ball game.”
BOYD CO. 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
ASHLAND 211 014 X — 9 12 0
Badgett, Bays (1), Thompson (6) and Peterman; Robinson and Spears. W—Robinson. L—Badgett. 2B—Borders (BC). Badgett (BC), Thornsberry (BC), T. Cassidy (A). HR—Spears (A).