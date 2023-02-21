SUMMIT Advancing and reaching one’s ultimate goals in postseason play takes a business-like approach.
Ashland’s boys and girls basketball programs certainly hope that Monday’s games indicate what is to come as tournament basketball comes to the forefront.
Ryan Bonner’s Tomcats put 12 different individuals in the scoring column in an 89-31 victory over Rose Hill, while Stacy Davis’ Kittens had nine players hit the scorebook en route to a 64-12 victory over Fairview – allowing both programs to advance to the 64th District championship game in style as each team built up sizeable first-half leads that allowed Ashland to begin the second half of both contests with a running clock.
For both Bonner and Davis, the duo was pleased with their players' focus from the opening tip.
“We’ve stressed to our guys all year that there’s nobody on our schedule that we can’t beat, but that there’s also nobody on our schedule that can’t beat us,” Bonner said. “We have to approach every game with that type of mindset. I thought that our guys had great energy and great focus from the tip.”
“We put it away pretty quickly,” Davis said. “That’s what we talked about – getting out there and doing the things that we do to start out. Let’s get ahead of it.”
In the boys contest, Ashland jumped out to a 6-0 lead a minute into the contest as Tucker Conway buried back-to-back 3-point attempts from opposite corners, and by the time Tristin Davis found a rising Zander Carter for an alley-oop jam, the Tomcats were well in command, notching a 12-0 cushion with 5:22 to play in the opening quarter.
By the time Davis and Rheyce Deboard combined for back-to-back 3-point field goals, Ashland had an 18-0 advantage before Rose Hill’s leading scorer, seventh-grade talent Christian Blevins, answered with a layup to mark the Royals’ first two points with 4:03 to play in the opening quarter.
Ashland ultimately took a 34-10 after one quarter, led by nine points from Carter, eight from Deboard, six from Conway and five from Davis. Tyson Lalonde also added four tallies.
“I thought that over the first four minutes of the game, our guys were extremely focused,” Bonner said. “That’s another point of emphasis for us. We just want to make sure that our guys are playing at a high level in those first four minutes because that normally determines the outcome of a game.”
Rose Hill got big efforts from Benton Rucker and John VanHoose.
Rucker, who averaged 5.7 points and 4.9 rebounds coming into Monday evening’s contest, scored a team-high seven first-half tallies, while VanHoose nabbed six points off of the bench to help the Royals play Ashland to a 20-14 stretch following the opening 18-0 deficit.
However, the Tomcats kicked it into gear again, and with a 38-14 lead already established, went on a 23-4 spurt to blow the game wide open and led 63-20 at halftime.
Deboard ultimately posted nine of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter, while Carter added 14 tallies in the opening half as the pair’s work allowed the duo to sit the final pair of stanzas.
“Guys are really pushing the tempo and looking to make that extra pass,” Bonner said. “That’s giving ourselves a chance to make that extra field goal attempt by making that extra pass, so that’s always encouraging to see them move the ball like that.”
Not to be outdone, the Ashland girls got out to a similar start. Fueled by six early points from Ella Sellars, the Kittens jumped out to a 13-0 lead before Fairview eighth-grader Madison Loving posted a free throw with 5:15 to play.
Following that charity stripe visit, Ashland ripped off 28 consecutive points without an answer, ultimately pushing the lead to a 41-1 margin before Loving answered with a bucket with 5:06 to play in the opening half to stop the spurt.
Brooklyn Duckwyler led Ashland’s second team with a six-point second frame, ultimately pushing the Kittens’ lead to 46-6 before the halftime gun. The eighth-grader matched Sellers and Jaidyn Gulley with a team-high 12 points each by the game’s end.
“We’ve had some injuries at the beginning of the season, so we’ve had some younger girls that have stepped up and played some big minutes all season long,” Davis said. “Brooklyn and Jenna Delaney, both eighth-graders, have, and you’ve got (Aryanna) Gulley and Gabby Karle, both freshmen, who we’ve thrown into the fire from the beginning, too. It’s been a big difference (in their improvement) from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Fairview was not able to close its 46-6 halftime deficit, but it did get seven points from Mia Newton. Loving added in the remaining five tallies for the Lady Eagles.
With the victories, Ashland’s girls will play Boyd County in a 64th District championship showdown on Wednesday at 7. Ashland’s boys will play the winner of the opposite 64th District semifinal between Fairview and Boyd County on Thursday at 7.
“Our main goal, since the end of the regular season, was to get ready for Wednesday (against Boyd),” Davis said of the Lady Lions. “We’re trying not to overlook teams, but we’ve also been focusing on Boyd. We’re going to get in the gym tomorrow, work on a few things, adjust a few things, and get ready to go.”
“They’re two teams that have guys that can score in bunches,” Bonner said of Fairview and Boyd County. “Both teams have great point guard play, and both teams have overall good guard play, so it’ll be interesting. Whoever comes out of that game, regardless of who we’re going to play, will give us a fight in a big way.”
ROSE HILL 10 10 6 5 – 31
ASHLAND 34 29 11 15 – 89
Rose Hill (31) – Blevins 6, Wilburn 12, Rucker 7, VanHoose 6, Tyler, C. Hensley, K. Hensley, Barber, Stephens, Alex Boss, Allan Boss.
Ashland (89) – Carter 14, Adkins 2, Conway 6, Deboard 16, Davis 10, Lalonde 8, Mayor 4, Davis 3, Jennings 9, Messer 5, Clarke 7, Strader 5, Lyons, Strader, Frieze.
FAIRVIEW 1 5 3 3 – 12
ASHLAND 32 14 9 9 – 64
Fairview (12) – Newton 7, Loving 5, Caskey, Meade, Ruley, Crum, Thurman, VanBibber, Grant, Cox.
Ashland (64) – Sellars 12, Woods 7, A. Gulley 7, Karle 6, J. Gulley 12, Delaney 2, Duckwyler 12, Lucas 3, Scites 5.