SUMMIT Pete Fraley cracked a grin behind his mask.
Boyd County had gone deep into its bench early in an 81-27 victory over Fairview in the 64th District Tournament semifinals on Monday night, but the Lady Lions kept finding production. Off the bench, Brea Woods scored 11 points and Jasmine Jordan was two rebounds away from a double-double, with 10 points and eight boards.
"That's our team," Fraley said. "We have capable kids who can score, and they stepped in and did what they need to do tonight."
All 15 Lady Lions played and 11 of them scored, from Miss Basketball candidate Harley Paynter to eighth-grader Lily Christian, who closed the scoring with a 3-pointer that rolled around and down with 1:30 to play.
Hannah Roberts tallied 14 points, Bailey Rucker dropped in 13 and Paynter netted 12 for fourth-ranked Boyd County, which led 39-2 on Emilee Neese's trey at the 4:55 mark of the second quarter.
Boyd County converted 18 for 22 from two-point range in the first half and finished 36 for 65 (55.4%) from the field while outrebounding Fairview 49-20.
The Lady Lions also got Audrey Biggs, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, in long enough to score six points.
"Just wanted her to run up and down the floor and see how she was doing," Fraley said. "She moved really well."
With the game already in hand in the second quarter, Fairview senior Josey Nelson indicated she would not go quietly in her final game despite badly spraining her ankle in the Lady Eagles' penultimate regular season game Friday.
Nelson dropped in four 3-pointers in the second frame and six for the game, scoring a game-high 18 points.
"She's got -- I hate to say the heart of a lion, because I'm out here in foreign territory," Fairview coach Mo Mullins cracked, chuckling, looking out over the Lady Lions' floor after the game, "but she has a strong heart, man. You'd have to set her on fire (to keep her out), and she still would play."
Nelson left the floor with 1:57 to play to a standing ovation from both teams' fans and a greeting from Fraley on her way to the bench.
Boyd County (14-1), winner of seven straight since its lone loss, advances to the district tournament final Wednesday and to next week's 16th Region Tournament.
Fairview ends its first season under Mullins at 5-20. He nevertheless saw success in the Lady Eagles' progression and sees someone to build around in sophomore Kiera Loving, who had nine double-doubles in her last 12 games.
"They're so much better, from their heart, from their dedication, from their drive," Mullins said. "They'll battle anybody. It doesn't matter if it's the No. 2 team in the state or the 223rd team in the state ... and that's all a coach can ask for."
Boyd County is 36-0 against Fairview since the Lady Eagles moved to the 64th District in 2005.
FAIRVIEW 2 12 3 10 -- 27
BOYD CO. 27 20 21 13 -- 81
Fairview (27) -- Newton 3, Worthington 2, Nelson 18, Loving 4, Mi. Caskey, Stidham, M. Tackett, Wallace, Ma. Caskey, Meade, Ruley. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Nelson 6, Newton). FT: 2-4. Fouls: 6.
Boyd County (81) -- Whitmore 2, Caldwell 2, Rucker 13, Roberts 14, Paynter 12, Biggs 6, Jordan 10, Neese 6, Woods 11, Christian 3, Ramey 2, Stewart, Opell, Robertson, Moore. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Neese 2, Rucker, Christian). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 4.
