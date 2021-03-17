SUMMIT Rose Hill had Ashland’s full attention in the first round of the 64th District Tournament on Tuesday night.
An 18-game winner that give the Kittens a challenge last month in the last meeting earlier this season.
Ashland applied full-court, man-to-man pressure to start the contest and quickly found themselves ahead 16-2 in the opening minutes of the game.
“It was (the big part) of the game,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “We were up by one point at halftime during the regular season. We just played a halfcourt man defense. We worked on our press all week just for this game.”
“We thought we could really put the pressure on,” he added. “They are a young team and they hadn’t been here before. We took advantage of that.”
Rose Hill found ways to score against the pressure but couldn’t close the gap in the second half as Ashland prevailed, 58-35, at Boyd County Middle School.
The Kittens advance to play Boyd County tonight in the district championship game at 7 p.m.
Lady Royals coach Nick Karle said his team expected to see a different look from the Kittens defensively. It took a while for Rose Hill to adjust.
“We prepared the last two weeks for them to run the 1-3-1 (press),” Karle said. “When they went man-to-man full court, it totally threw them off. You could tell with our girls. It was a great job on coach Bradley’s part. It took us through a whirlwind, and we weren’t ready for it.”
Ashland committed eight turnovers in the third frame. Bellamee Sparks scored six points in the stanza and led the Lady Royals with 19 points. Gabby Karle was also in double figures with 10 points.
“We got a little sloppy,” Bradley said. “We got a 25-point lead and we called a timeout because we wanted them to settle down and take care of the ball. It is going to happen. We were nervous before the game. After halftime, we relaxed a little bit.”
Ashland had two players eclipse double figures. Mikayla Martin tallied 13 points. Khia Robinson came off the bench to record 12 points.
Martin and eighth-grader Kenleigh Woods are starters that Rose Hill did not see in the first matchup on Feb. 2.
“I though Mikayla really dominated the first part of the game,” Bradley said. “Carley kept everybody cool. Once everybody settled down a bit and got a couple of baskets, all the young players settled down, too. I though Kenleigh did a great job running the show tonight. She ran the offense.”
Ashland (14-8) used a 15-3 run to gain plenty of separation in the second quarter before Rose Hill (18-12) started to put points on the board and score in transition.
The entire Rose Hill roster saw its first district tournament action on Tuesday. The Lady Royals played in their first postseason game since 2015.
Nick Karle’s top priority entering the season was to get his team to believe they belong against other region teams. The coach said his team reached that goal with their effort against Ashland and after winning region games for the first time in a decade.
“Going into this game, I felt that we showed no fear,” Nick Karle said. “We had a great practice (on Monday) and great shootaround on Sunday. They lights hit them early. We had to climb out of a big hole that we dug ourselves in the first half.”
“They have never faced pressure like that except when we faced Ashland and Boyd County,” he added. “It was a learning experience. If we never went back in the district, we would never have faced this kind of competition.”
ROSE HILL 4 7 10 14 — 35
ASHLAND 19 17 13 9 — 58
Rose Hill (35) — Karle 10, VanKeuren, Sparks 19, Stephens 2, Trimble, Newell 2, Wright 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Karle, Sparks) FT: 3-8. Fouls: 10.
Ashland (58) — Woods 8, Cullop 5, Sellars 9, C. Wallenfelsz 7, Martin 13, Robinson 12, L. Wallenfelsz 4, M. Stevens, S. Stephens, Dougans, Rogers. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Cullop, C. Wallenfelsz, Martin, Robinson 2, L. Wallenfelsz) FT: 6-9. Fouls: 14.