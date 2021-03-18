SUMMIT The Boyd County-Ashland girls basketball rivalry has gone in cycles over the past decade. The Kittens had the upper hand during their four-year regional championship run.
Now it is the Lady Lions turn to dominate the series. The Lions captured their sixth consecutive 64th District tournament title with a 78-54 win Wednesday night in Summit.
Coach Pete Fraley is not big on numbers but admitted his players were excited to six-peat.
“Absolutely the players talked about it,” Fraley said. “I am not a numbers guy, I could care less. They reminded this is six-peat coach. They are a hungry team and hopefully we aren’t done yet.”
The game opened with Boyd’s Harley Paynter and Ashland’s Casey Wallenfelz trading 3-pointers on the game’s first two possessions. From there the Boyd County patented pressure defense went to work.
The Lady Lions forced the Kittens into five turnovers to fuel a 15-0 run to give them a 18-3 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first quarter. The senior trio of Harley Painter, Hannah Roberts, and Bailey Rucker provided the scoring for the early Lady Lions lead that they would never relinquish.
Both coaches agreed the run set the tone for the rest of the contest.
“We are a team of runs,” Fraley said. “I thought defense was good. We got our hands on balls there early. It turned into some early points for us.”
The early rush was a concern for veteran coach Bill Bradley and his young Kittens.
“We went a little haywire there early in the game,” Bradley said. “I knew it might happen being on their home floor, No. 4 team in the state, experienced team. We were just hoping we could grow up a little quicker than we have. That run really put us on his heels the rest of the half.”
A Paynter 3 to start the second quarter stretched the lead to 27-9 at the 7:39 mark. The Lady Lions drained three treys in the quarter and took a 37-17 halftime lead into the locker room.
The young Kittens cut the deficit to 45-30 on a long 3-pointer by Carley Cullop with 3:33 prompting a Boyd County timeout. Bradley was pleased with the Kittens early play in the second half.
“I thought we really settled down in the second half,” Bradley said. “Kenleigh (Woods), Khia (Robinson), Ella (Sellers), and of course Mikayla (Martin) had a great game tonight. We just have to calm down and handle the pressure.”
Following the timeout, Roberts took over in the paint for the Lady Lions scoring nine of her 17 points in a decisive 14-3 run to extend their lead to 50-30. Audrey Biggs chipped in with five of her seven points in the third to extend the lead to 61-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Boyd County (15-1) stretched their lead to 75-44 late in the game and coasted to a 78-54 final margin.
Fraley was pleased with the play of his top six players.
“When Hannah gets the ball in the post she is hard to handle,” Fraley said. “Harley and Bailey are playing very well right now. Laney is very good in her role and you can throw Isabella (Caldwell) in there too. Right now we come off the bench with Audrey. She is a very good player and we are trying to work her back in.”
“We have no egos,” he added. “They play hard and share the basketball. The last three games we have had 25, 23, and 18 assists. That is kind of unheard of for girls basketball in high school. I like the way we are playing.”
Paynter led the winners with 19 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Roberts had 17 points and Rucker added 15 in the win.
Martin churned out an impressive double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Kittens (14-9). Wallenfelz added 10 points in the loss.
Both teams will advance to the regional tournament at Morehead State University next week.
ASHLAND FG FT REB PTS
Sellars 2-4 1-1 8 5
Cullop 2-9 0-0 0 6
C Wallenfelz 2-7 4-4 1 10
Robinson 1-6 0-0 3 3
Martin 7-14 5-8 12 20
Woods 3-6 3-4 4 9
L Wallenfelz 1-4 1-2 0 3
Team 2
TOTAL 18-50 13-18 29 54
FG Pct: 36.0. FT Pct: 72.2. 3-point 7-19 (C Wallenfelz 2-4, Cullop 2-7, Martin 1-1, Sellers 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Woods 0-1, L Wallenfelz 0-2) PF: 13. Turnovers 12.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB PTS
Paynter 5-15 6-6 9 19
Roberts 6-12 4-5 4 17
Rucker 6-10 1-2 7 15
Biggs 3-7 0-0 3 7
Caldwell 1-4 6-7 4 8
Whitmore 3-7 0-0 6 6
Neese 1-1 0-0 0 3
Jordan 0-3 0-0 3 0
Stewart 1-1 0-0 2 3
TOTAL 26-64 17-20 38 78
FG Pct: 40.6. FT Pct. 85.0. 3-point FGs: 9-24 (Paynter 3-10, Rucker 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Neese 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Biggs 1-3, Caldwell 0-2, Whitmore 0-2) PF: 17. Turnovers: 12.
ASHLAND 9 8 18 19 — 54
BOYD CO. 24 13 24 17 — 78
Officials: Tyler Maynard, Billy Renzi, Brian Keltner.