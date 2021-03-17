SUMMIT Ashland had to see its way clear from an energetic and determined group of Royals in the Tomcats 64th District opener on Tuesday night.
It helps when the opponent had to keep their eye on multiple players during the contest.
Colin Porter, Ethan Sellars and Cole Villers each produced 20-point efforts as Ashland pulled away for a 72-43 victory over Rose Hill at Boyd County Middle School.
“We had a balanced attack,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “They scored on all three levels. They were attacking the rim, (hitting) midrange pull ups and the catch-and-shoot 3s. They are all becoming elite defenders. Sean Marcum has to get rebounds. Zander Carter has to be the best defender he can be on every possession. If he does that, his offensive confidence will improve, and it has.”
“That is where we are,” he continued. “Those three players could average twenty points each, but they don’t get caught up in that. They just want to win. That’s the way it has been since I’ve been here. I’m very blessed to coach those three.”
The Royals kept the contest close in the opening eight minutes and shrunk the deficit to 24-20 on a Kai Coleman layup early in the second stanza. Royals answered 3-balls from Sellars and Villers and turned an early 19-8 Ashland lead into the four-point margin.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Rose Hill coach Johnny Bush said. “We executed the game plan well. In last two minutes of the first half, it was a lot of fatigue. Ashland is a tough defensive team, and we don’t have the depth yet. … We fought hard, especially in the first half.”
Porter drove into traffic on the Tomcats next possession, flipped the basketball up towards the goal and found its way in the net. The shot started an eight-point burst that developed into a 23-6 run to end the frame and gave Ashland a 47-26 advantage at intermission.
“We were flat in the first quarter,” Mays said. “I think they were looking past Rose Hill. They know better than that. All of our focus was on Rose Hill. Our film prep, our scouting report and our practice (on Monday) was on (Royals guard) Stacey Jackson and how they are getting their shots right now.”
“You can do all that you can, and they are still 14 to 18-year-old kids,” he added. “They have a heck of ball game coming up for the district championship on their rival’s home floor. It could have been a prelude to that, but this became its own independent game. We settled in during the second quarter.”
The Tomcats celebrated Porter’s 1,000th point before the game. The sophomore ended the second-quarter surge with a 25-foot bomb before the halftime buzzer.
Ashland (16-4) kept the momentum into the second half and produced another cluster of points. Ryan Atkins got involved in the scoring mix and made two baskets during a closing 20-5 run in the third quarter. It started a running clock and put the game out of reach.
Five players found the scoring column for Rose Hill (7-20). Three were in double figures.
Jackson led the way with 15 points. Coleman added 11 points and Luke Larsen tallied 11 points.
Bush envisions bigger games ahead for Larsen.
“We have been trying to convince him to play downhill,” Bush said. “When he is going downhill, he has the length to finish. We knew that we were going to spread the floor. We started attacking and got Marcum in a little foul trouble. When Larsen started to attack, it opened up shots for the other guys.”
Ashland will meet Boyd County in the 64th District championship game at Boyd County Middle School on Thursday at 7 p.m.
ROSE HILL 15 11 7 10 — 43
ASHLAND 22 25 20 5 — 72
Rose Hill (43) — Jackson 15, Akers, C. Pennington 4, Larsen 11, Coleman 12, Blevins, L. Pennington, Crawford, Wilburn, Vanhoose, Justice 1. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Jackson) FT: 11-16. Fouls: 10.
Ashland (72) — Carter 2, Porter 20, Sellars 20, Villers 20, Marcum, Atkins 7, Ashby, Conway 3, Gillum, Adkins, Davis, Freize. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Porter 3, Sellars 2, Villers 2, Conway) FT: 5-9. Fouls: 15.