SUMMIT Hunter Gillum changed the course of Ashland’s district fortunes without scoring a point.
The senior entered his final 64th District Tournament and his high-octane energy made an immediate impact in the third quarter.
The Tomcats trailed the entire first half and didn’t take their first lead until a Cole Villers bucket one minute into the second half.
Gillum watches intently during a game so he knows what he needs to do to give his team a spark.
“If I see something off in the game or if we need to pick it up on defense or if it’s rebounding,” Gillum said. “I’m going in there (to do that). I’m not necessarily the best scorer. I know that so I like to help in other ways. I am going in there and play hard on defense. I want to dive after every ball and try to get every rebound. The team will score more. ... Everybody is a great scorer on our team.”
Gillum’s intensity and effort were the main reason he didn’t leave the floor in the second half. He eventually found the scoring column in the final frame.
Gillum came off the bench to score five points and the Tomcats withstood a furious Boyd County comeback attempt to win 69-64 on Thursday night at Boyd County Middle School.
Ashland won its second straight 64th District title.
“Hunter has been our best competitor in practice the past week just like last year,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “It takes a while. He just came off a state championship from football season. When he and Colin (Porter) are in together, we haven’t been real clear who is the point guard and who is the 2. We are finally getting some of those minor things ironed out. We don’t win this game if it wasn’t for Hunter tonight.”
Gillum said he was a little surprised to play the final 16 minutes. The senior made the most of his court time. He grabbed seven rebounds, amassed several deflections on defense and dished it off to Porter in transition for a 3 during a key 7-0 spurt that gave Ashland some separation late in the third quarter.
“It gives me a lot of confidence later in the season,” Gillum said. “There will be a few big games coming up. During the season, there are always going to be big games and it gives me confidence to keep playing the way I have been.”
The Tomcats held a 64-53 lead late in the final frame after a pair of Ryan Atkins free throws. Atkins returned from injury during the last week of the regular season and Mays noted that the junior gave the Tomcats a lift at both ends of the court in the title game.
Boyd County’s Brad Newsome answered with an and-1. It started an 11-3 run that culminated with a Rheyce DeBoard 3 from the top of the key to pull the Lions within two.
After a free throw, Boyd County’s final long ball in the closing seconds could not find its mark and Porter sealed it at the line. The sophomore hit all 12 of his free throw attempts.
Porter led Ashland with 24 points. Villers added 20 points.
Boyd County (14-9) opened the contest hitting seven of its first 11 shots. DeBoard and Carson Webb each netted eight points in the frame to stake the Lions to a 20-12 advantage after the first eight minutes.
“I think our gameplan is getting closer and closer,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “I felt like the first 10 or 11 minutes we were on point. We were making them take shots they weren't comfortable with and we were taking care of the boards. ... In the second quarter, we went to one pass offense and you can’t do that against Ashland.”
Webb scored his 1,000th career point in the third stanza.
The margin stayed at eight until Boyd County was whistled for an intentional foul at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter. Porter sank both free throws. The play highlighted a 7-0 Tomcats run that closed the deficit to two.
The two teams traded baskets to close out the first half. Graden McNeil splashed two corner 3-balls to extend Boyd County’s lead to five but Ethan Sellars dropped in a floater and Atkins hit two from the charity stripe with no time remaining on the second quarter clock to bring Ashland (17-4) within a point at intermission.
“I thought being down one at halftime was a win,” Mays said. “We could have easily been down 10 or 12. I told the kids that we have taken the best punch they’ve thrown at anybody all year. ... We shot the worst we have all year and you’re only down one. I was jacked. The kids understood that, too. The gameplan never wavered. You have to continue to block out and get defensive rebounds.”
Boyd County placed four players in double figures. DeBoard scored a team-high 17 points. Webb collected 12 points. Newsome and Austin Gibbs, who returned Thursday after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago, each had 11 points.
“He has been the emotional leader here the last two years,” Anderson said of Gibbs. “He has dedicated himself to the weight room. Our kids see the difference in his strength and how it helps his game. I think it was big emotionally for our kids to see him out there battling.”
Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament at Morehead State University. The event begins Saturday.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Porter 5-13 12-12 3 24
Sellars 3-10 1-2 3 8
Villers 9-22 1-2 7 20
Carter 1-4 0-1 3 2
Marcum 2-3 0-0 3 4
Atkins 1-1 4-4 2 6
Gillum 2-4 0-1 7 5
Team 4
TOTAL 23-57 18-22 32 69
FG Pct: 40.4. FT Pct: 81.8. 3-point FGs: 5-20 (Porter 2-3, Sellars 1-5, Villers 1-7, Carter 0-3, Marcum 0-1, Gillam 1-1) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 0-2 0-0 2 0
Webb 3-5 5-5 3 12
Newsome 4-10 2-4 0 11
DeBoard 6-10 1-2 3 17
Ellis 2-3 0-0 3 9
Cumpton 0-0 0-0 3 0
McNeil 3-3 0-0 3 9
Gibbs 5-7 1-3 5 11
Walter 0-2 0-0 2 0
Team 4
TOTAL 23-42 9-14 28 64
FG Pct: 54.8. FT Pct: 64.3. 3-point FGs: 9-17 (Meade 0-1, Webb 1-1, Newsome 1-3, DeBoard 4-6, McNeil 3-3, Gibbs 0-1, Walter 0-2) PF: 16. Fouled out: Newsome. Turnovers: 14.
ASHLAND 12 20 21` 16 — 69
BOYD CO. 20 13 12 19 — 64
Officials: Mike Whisman, Dave Fields, Nathan Sutton